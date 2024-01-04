"Believe the coaching staff is equipped to handle it" "Sign him!" - Angels fans believe Trevor Bauer deserves second chance following interview on FOX

Trevor Bauer won over some Angels fans with his interview on FOX. After mainly staying quiet about the alleged sexual assault incident, Bauer joined America's Newsroom to speak on the matter. It was a chance for him to tell his side of the story, something he believes not many have heard.

During the discussion, Bauer apologized for how this has affected his former team, teammates, friends, and family. He also stated that he is looking to return to Major League Baseball and has spoken with a few teams already.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nothing regarding contract talks or a spring training invite has been mentioned. Given that Opening Day is close, the chances of him signing with an MLB team are dwindling.

While he has apologized and has seemingly matured through the ordeal, Trevor Bauer will bring with him an unwanted level of drama. The last thing professional athletes want to do is answer tough questions about their teammates.

"I believe the coaching staff if well-equipped to handle it. Sign him," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Sign Him!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Angels fans want to see their team give Trevor Bauer a second chance. They believe their new manager, Ron Washington, can handle the former Cy Young Award winner.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Angels were a frontrunner to sign Bauer before he signed his three-year deal with the Dodgers in 2021. Fans would love to see the front office sign him and believe he would come into the league with something to prove.

Would Trevor Bauer as an Angel work?

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Starting pitching is a soft spot for the Angels as we head into the 2024 season. They have a rotation that includes Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson, Chase Silseth, and Zach Pleasac. There are a lot of questions surrounding this rotation.

Signing Trevor Bauer would instantly boost the rotation. He would work as the team's ace and could provide good insight for young pitchers like Canning and Silseth.

Bauer is a major-league pitcher and would bring value to the roster. He would also likely take a pay cut to return to the big leagues, which would help the team spend in other areas.

However, not everyone in the fanbase is on board with bringing in Bauer. It is a move that could split fans, and the front office will have to think long and hard before entertaining the idea.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.