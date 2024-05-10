Beloved baseball agent Barry Axelrod passes away at 77 years old, represented Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell

Barry Axelrod was one of the most notable agents in Major League Baseball. He represented some of the most high-quality players the game has seen like Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

It was not just baseball players that Axelrod represented. He also represented a handful of broadcasters, actors, and even professional figure skaters.

Unfortunately, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Axelrod passed away on Friday at 77. He will forever be remembered as one of the professional agents who made it a mission to make a relationship with those he represented.

"If you're judged by the people you hang out with, and take a look a the list of his friends, Barry is as great as I know. This hurts" - said former player and manager Phil Nevin.

You can tell just how much Barry Axelrod meant to those he connected with from Phil Nevin's quote above. He had a way with the ones that he worked with.

How did Barry Axelrod get his start in Major League Baseball?

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers (Image via USA Today)

Barry Axelrod graduated from the University of California Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He also went to the UCLA School of Law with a Juris Doctor.

At the university, he worked as a sports team physician, making friends with athletes who went on to become professionals. A few years later, he joined Steinberg and Demoff and helped create the firm's Sports and Entertainment practice.

After gaining confidence in the field, Axelrod opened up his own law firm, in Encinitas California. He would sign players like Houston Astros legend Craig Biggio and former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin.

"For me to have been involved with their careersthe whole time, I'm very proud that they stayed with the same team" - said Axelrod on Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

There are not many agents as loved as Barry was. The game of baseball lost a good one on Friday.

