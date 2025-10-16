Ben Rice earns ‘hydration hero’ title from girlfriend Sara Falkson as she conquers epic 16-mile NYC run under 3 hours

Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara, called him her &quot;Hydration Hero&quot; for helping her finish the 16-mile NYC run.Wear Robyn, a sports bra company, was founded by Sara. Their Instagram page shared a story featuring Rice and Sara while the Yankees slugger added a sachet in a Poland Spring drink.“Hydration Hero,” Sara captioned her story.Another story featured Sara in a pink top paired with blue shorts and shades. She completed the 16-mile NYC run in 2 hours 32 minutes with a pace of 10:14/mi.“Double loop around the park + some extra,” the caption read.Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara, shared stories.(wear_robyn/Instagram)Sara is from Boston and is a former hockey player for Dartmouth College. She is pursuing a Master’s degree in Design Engineering at Harvard University. Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara, cheered for the best team in the postseason.Sara shared a clip of her &quot;postseason day&quot; on Instagram earlier this week. The clip featured Sara making a cappuccino while running in a sports bra. She also wore a Yankees jacket and Rice in an October postseason baseball jersey.She captioned it:“Day in my life working on all things sports bras… to losing my voice cheering for the BEST team!! 💙 Shoutout @yankeestadium dessert nachos!!🍦 Everyday menu item in 2026?!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS by the Toronto Blue Jays. In the postseason, Rice went 4-for-18, walked twice, had eight strikeouts, and hit one of the team’s six homers.When the Yankees signed him in 2021 as the 363rd pick in the draft, he had a big change as Anthony Rizzo was placed on the 60-day IL for a fractured right arm. Sara shared images with a sweet caption:“Well… looks like I’m a Yankees fan now! Congrats @ben_rice22 !! 🤩❤️”The high school sweethearts support each other at the start of each other's careers.