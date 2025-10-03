Ben Rice and girlfriend, Sara Falkson, capture sweet moment as Yankees clinch ALDS spot vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara, was spotted cheering during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Thursday. The Yankees became the first of 12 teams to reach the postseason, beating the Red Sox 4-0 to win the series 2-1. The ALDS starts on Saturday at Rogers Centre and will mark the Yankees' first face-off with the Toronto Blue Jays in the postseason.Sara shared an image from Yankee Stadium on her Instagram story. She wore a Yankees customized jacket and a &quot;22 &quot;Rice jersey number on the jacket, paired with blue pants. Rice was in a Yankees black 'October Baseball' jersey and bottoms..Ben Rice's girlfriend ,Sara, shared a story.(sfalkson/Instagram)Earlier this month, Sara shared memories of her Paris trip on Instagram. She went on the trip with her parents, Mike and Lisa. The first frame features her in a white tank top with light-shade pants, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.&quot;New city, same favorite people 🥐☕️💕,&quot; Sara wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Rice's girlfriend, Sara, shared sweet memories of Yankee StadiumSara posted a series of images with Rice on Instagram. On Aug. 18, Sara donned a white short dress while Rice was in his Yankees uniform and captioned it:&quot;Catching up! 🩵⚾️☀️💕🪩.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRice reacted to the post:&quot;Surely that’s your burger.&quot;Ben Rice reacted on Sara's post..(sfalkson/Instagram)The couple met in high school at Noble &amp; Greenough High School and attended Dartmouth College together. Sara was a Dartmouth field hockey captain and worked as a design engineer at IBM and is now pursuing research engineering at Harvard.In November 2024, Sara participated in the New York City Marathon and raised over $30,000 for cardiac screenings for young athletes.In 2019, Sara had shared a playful caption for Rice, &quot;“Make it a joke about high school” -Ben&quot;.On the mound, Ben has posted a .255 batting average with 26 home runs and 65 RBIs in the 2025 season.