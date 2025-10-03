  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ben Rice and girlfriend, Sara Falkson, capture sweet moment as Yankees clinch ALDS spot vs. Red Sox

Ben Rice and girlfriend, Sara Falkson, capture sweet moment as Yankees clinch ALDS spot vs. Red Sox

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:40 GMT
Ben Rice wih girlfriend Sara .(sfalkson/Instagram)
Ben Rice wih his girlfriend, Sara .(sfalkson/Instagram)

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara, was spotted cheering during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Ad

The Yankees became the first of 12 teams to reach the postseason, beating the Red Sox 4-0 to win the series 2-1. The ALDS starts on Saturday at Rogers Centre and will mark the Yankees' first face-off with the Toronto Blue Jays in the postseason.

Sara shared an image from Yankee Stadium on her Instagram story. She wore a Yankees customized jacket and a "22 "Rice jersey number on the jacket, paired with blue pants. Rice was in a Yankees black 'October Baseball' jersey and bottoms..

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ben Rice&#039;s girlfriend ,Sara, shared a story.(sfalkson/Instagram)
Ben Rice's girlfriend ,Sara, shared a story.(sfalkson/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Sara shared memories of her Paris trip on Instagram. She went on the trip with her parents, Mike and Lisa. The first frame features her in a white tank top with light-shade pants, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"New city, same favorite people 🥐☕️💕," Sara wrote.
Ad

Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara, shared sweet memories of Yankee Stadium

Sara posted a series of images with Rice on Instagram. On Aug. 18, Sara donned a white short dress while Rice was in his Yankees uniform and captioned it:

"Catching up! 🩵⚾️☀️💕🪩."
Ad

Rice reacted to the post:

"Surely that’s your burger."
Ben Rice reacted on Sara&#039;s post..(sfalkson/Instagram)
Ben Rice reacted on Sara's post..(sfalkson/Instagram)

The couple met in high school at Noble & Greenough High School and attended Dartmouth College together. Sara was a Dartmouth field hockey captain and worked as a design engineer at IBM and is now pursuing research engineering at Harvard.

In November 2024, Sara participated in the New York City Marathon and raised over $30,000 for cardiac screenings for young athletes.

Ad

In 2019, Sara had shared a playful caption for Rice,

"“Make it a joke about high school” -Ben".

On the mound, Ben has posted a .255 batting average with 26 home runs and 65 RBIs in the 2025 season.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications