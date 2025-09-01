Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara Falkson, shows fearless side in Alps while Yankees catcher preps for Astros in cowboy mode

While New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice is preparing to get on the road to Texas for the series against the Houston Astros, his girlfriend, Sara Falkson, is hiking her way to different adventures on the top of the world.On Sunday, Sara posted multiple photos from Chamonix, France, where she spent the week hiking through the Alps. In her post, she described the trip as:&quot;The most incredible week in the Alps fueled by Superhero Muffins, coffee, and lottttts of sweets!!&quot;She was joined by three-time New York Times best-selling author Elyse Kopecky as she thanked tour guide Run The Alps for making the trip incredible.The photos captured her standing confidently on rocky terrain with sweeping glacier views behind her, alongside her sister Lisa. Another photo had her posing with the group in the backdrop of breathtaking views. She documented the journey with the help of photos as the group passed through rocky terrains to reach the summit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile she hikes her way to adventure, Sara's boyfriend is playing dress before the Houston series.Ben Rice joins other Yankees stars taking the Cowboy look while flying westAfter completing their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 3-2 loss on Monday, Yankees stars, including Ben Rice, took the flight to Texas in a western look. They had received a memo to turn up in a Cowboy look before they boarded the flight.Yankees writer for The Athletic, Chris Kirschner, posted a video where several Yankees stars were exiting the field in a Cowboy look.Ben Rice and Sara Falkson first met at Noble &amp; Greenough High School in Dedham, Massachusetts. Both went on to attend Dartmouth College, where Rice played baseball, while Sara captained the field hockey team in 2020.After graduating from Dartmouth cum laude, she started working as a design engineer at IBM in 2021. She resumed her academic journey by starting to pursue a Master’s in Design Engineering from Harvard University. She was expected to complete the course by June.In November last year, she participated in the New York City Marathon as a part of &quot;Who We Play For,&quot; helping raise $30,000 to fund life-saving cardiac screenings for young athletes.