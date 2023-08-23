When Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are on the field together, the Los Angeles Angels are capable of taking on any team in the league.

Shohei Ohtani has dazzled the public with some impressive offensive performances over the last few months. Despite his production, the Angels continue to struggle. One of the reasons for that has been the loss of three-time MVP Mike Trout with a hamate fracture in his left hand. Trout has been out since July 3rd and has appeared in just 82 games this season.

When healthy, the duo are considered one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the MLB. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for a while now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent episode of the "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," the well-known podcast host states that if Trout were around, Ohtani's numbers could have been significantly better.

Verlander asserted, "If Mike Trout was playing I believe Shohei would have been at 50 Home Runs already and I believe he could have broken Aaron Judge's record last year"

Verlander goes on to say that he believes Shohei Ohtani could have broken the American League single-season home run record set by Aaron Judge last year.

"Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" (3:57)

Teams have eschewed pitching to the Japanese superstar in the absence of Trout. Ohtani was walked 11 times in 19 games during the month of August. He was walked 22 times in July. With 78 walks this season, the power-hitting lefty is currently fifth on the MLB walk chart.

With no batting threat around, MLB teams have found a way to mitigate the threat of two-way superstar. So far, Ohtani has 42 home runs and 89 RBIs so far this season.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have combined for four AL MVP awards since 2014

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels line up for the National Anthem at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Ohtani is the clear favorite for the 2023 AL MVP. If he does win his second title, it would mean that Trout and Ohtani have combined for an incredible five MVP awards since 2014.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (43)" - MLB HR Videos

Over the five years that two stars have played together, the Angels have failed to even reach the postseason. The team has not qualified for the playoffs since 2014 and are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the longest playoff drought in the majors.

Trout's injury setbacks have hurt the Los Angeles Angels over the last few seasons. The outfielder has played in just 237 games since 2021.

The Angels, currently with a record of 61-65 and 10 games out of the wild card race, face the possibility of missing the playoffs. If they do fail to make the postseason, there is a realistic possibility that this could be the last year we see Trout and Ohtani playing together for the Angels.