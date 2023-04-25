Ronald Acuna Jr. is no stranger to flashy antics on the field. Recently, a well-known MLB analyst defended the star's theatrics.

Acuna Jr. is an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves. Originally from Venezuela, Acuna Jr. has been a regular in the lineup since 2018, when he captured the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

In a recent run scored against the Houston Astros on April 23, Ronald Acuna Jr. drew significant online blowback after dancing across the plate after an RBI fielder's choice from teammate Austin Riley.

Although the Houston Astros won the game 5-2, Acuna's short display did not go unnoticed.

Despite the fact that more than a few onlookers took issue with Acuna's dance maneuvers, at least one person enjoyed it. On his show, "The Flippin' Bats Podcast," MLB analyst Ben Verlander commended the attitude of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Well, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the griddy while crossing home yesterday. Naturally, some people didn't like it 🤷Well, @BenVerlander and @Alex_Curry need you to close your eyes if you hate fun... Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the griddy while crossing home yesterday. Naturally, some people didn't like it 🤷Well, @BenVerlander and @Alex_Curry need you to close your eyes if you hate fun... https://t.co/iLLKoEMxSp

"Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the griddy while crossing home yesterday. Naturally, some people didn't like it. Well, @BenVerlander and @Alex_Curry need you to close your eyes if you hate fun..." - Flippin Bats Podcast

Alongside his co-host Alex Curry, Verlander admonished Acuna's detractors, suggesting that anyone who took issue with Acuna's "gritty" must not be looking for fun.

Verlander, the younger brother of New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, has always been a fan of the 25-year-old Acuna Jr. and his trademark on-field attitude.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has repeatedly treated fans to similar behavior in various appearances in the Venezuelan Winter League. The native of the northwestern city of Maracaibo returns to his homeland in the offseason, and likes to put on very similar moves.

"@Braves Ronald Acuña Jr, Home Run, 2nd game, Venezuela Final, TIBURONES!!!!" - Luis Vazquez

So far in 2023, Acuna Jr. has hit .374/.452/.560 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and a league-best 12 stolen bases. The young stud missed almost an entire calendar year between July 2021 and April 2022 on account of a torn ACL. Since his return, he has been one of the top performers for the Atlanta Braves.

Love him or not, Ronald Acuna Jr. has style

While Acuna's style of play may not be seen as the most tasteful from a North American standpoint, the young star has made a name for himself by adding a dimension of flair to his game. When you hit as well as he can, it would be hard not to dance.

