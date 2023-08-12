Ben Verlander made his postseason predictions and it is bad news for the Los Angeles Angels fanbase.

The popular podcast host is one of the most die-hard Shohei Ohtani fans on the planet. The fact that he is counting Los Angeles out with nearly two months left in the season means the team isn't doing great currently.

Los Angeles are battling to remain relevant in the playoff picture. It is currently languishing in fourth-place in the American League West and trail the first-place Texas Rangers by 11.5 games. Phil Nevin's team are 6.5 games out of the wild card with just 45 game remaining.

In a recent podcast, Verlander said that he believes the Angels will miss out on the playoffs.

"My prediction is that Angels end up outside the playoffs," said Verlander.

Los Angeles' eight season run without reaching the playoffs is currently the longest stretch in the majors (tied with the Detroit Tigers). If the Angels fail to qualify for the postseason this year, there is a realistic possibility that Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani could test the free agent market.

Ohtani is currently on the final stages of a one-year, $30 million deal. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. If Ohtani does decide to move on, the price will not be cheap. Many experts believe his next contract will break the currently MLB record with some predicting it could go as high as $600 million.

The Los Angeles Angels invested heavily in the roster prior to the deadline

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (24) throws against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim

Injuries to top-tier players such as Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon have definitely hampered the team's progress this season. Trout has only played in 81 of the team's 117 games. Rendon has only managed to appear in 43 games.

"THIS IS 40!! All 40 home runs hit by Shohei Ohtani so far this season! 大谷翔平ハイライト" - MLB

The organization added several key pieces during the trade deadline, including pitcher Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Position players Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron were also picked up to bolster the offense.

We are entering a critical stage of the season for owner Arte Moreno and the Angels. Reach the playoffs, and they could convince Shohei Ohtani to stay. Miss out, and they could lose the greatest player in the modern day baseball for close to nothing.