"Best 1B in the league" - Braves fans hyped as Matt Olson powers club to season-opening victory on birthday

It was a birthday to remember for Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. The now-30-year-old slugger was sensational during the Braves' season-opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, racking up three hits during the team's victory on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The two-time All-Star proved why he ranks among the best in baseball, helping the Atlanta Braves down the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3, giving the club their first victory of the year. Even though the Braves have one of the best lineups in baseball, it was Matt Olson who led the way, racking up 3 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run scored during his 5 trips to the plate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This performance did not go unnoticed by fans of the team, who not only congratulated the veteran slugger but also dubbed him the best first baseman in the league. While some may connect this to excitement about winning the first game of the year, Olson has a legitimate case for the first base crown.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of Braves fans took to social media to praise their superstar, claiming that the first baseman did something that Freddie Freeman was able to do during his tenure with the club. Others said that it felt like Olson was cheated by hitting three doubles without hitting a home run.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the debate between Matt Olson or Freddie Freeman as the top first baseman in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves have simply enjoyed Olson becoming one of their top contributors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matt Olson has been an elite first baseman since his move to the Atlanta Braves

It was a complete shock not only for fans but the MLB as a whole when Freddie Freeman signed a free agent deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending his entire career with Atlanta. However, following the move, the club acquired Olson from the Oakland Athletics for prospects Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, Ryan Cusick, and Joey Estes.

Expand Tweet

Since that move, Olson has not only become a fan-favorite in Atlanta but also earned himself the second All-Star selection of his career. Last season, Olson set new career highs across the board, racking up a massive 54 home runs and 139 RBIs in 162 games. This production level is world-class and shows why the franchise and its beloved fans have grown so fondly of the 30-year-old.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.