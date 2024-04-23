Guardians ace pitcher Shane Bieber is out for the rest of the 2024 campaign after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm. His wife, Kara Maxine Kavajecz, has been his biggest supporter throughout these trying times, which has been a setback for both Shane and the Cleveland Guardians organization.

After undergoing the Tommy John procedure, Shane and his wife Kara decided to move to Arizona for his rehab. Kara's followers were keen to know why they took the decision to move to Arizona after Shane Bieber's surgery, to which she replied in a textual response on her Instagram story:

"All parties involved decided it would be the best decision for his rehab. He's been going in to the Guardians facility here everyday since surgery.

"Also doesn't hurt that we have our home here. Plan is to go back and forth all summer though"

K. Maxine Kavajecz and Shane had first met on the campus grounds of the University of California, Santa Barbara. The duo started to date each other soon, and after several years of knowing and being with each other, they got engaged in 2021. The couple married on January 21, 2023, in Malibu, California.

The Cleveland Guardians chose Shane Bieber as their fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft. He made his big league debut with Cleveland in 2018, got an All-Star nod in 2019, and won his maiden Cy Young Award in 2020.

Shane has been on a constant growth trajectory in the MLB and signed a one-year, $13.12 million deal with the Guardians this past offseason. Bieber is set to become a free agent in 2025, but his lack of playing time during the current season of baseball could become a major factor in his free agency market next year.

Kara Maxine had earlier reported about Shane Bieber's successful surgery

About one week ago, Kara Maxine shared positive news about Shane Bieber's successful Tommy John surgery via an Instagram story. The caption on the story read:

"Bionic Bieber. God is good. Successful surgery"

Shane knew he had to miss the entire campaign with the Cleveland Guardians if he went forward with the surgery, but after two amazing outings in the 2024 MLB season, the discomfort in his pitching arm was evident, and Bieber had to make the difficult decision of going forward with the procedure.

