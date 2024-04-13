"Bionic Bieber" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara shares heartwarming picture of husband following successful Tommy John surgery

Guardians ace pitcher Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine Kavajecz has expressed support for her husband after he underwent a season-ending Tommy John surgery.

More than a year after their wedding, the duo is facing one of the toughest struggles of their lives. Bieber had to pull himself out for the entirety of the season and go forward with Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm.

He had two amazing starts to kick off the 2024 campaign, but the strain on his right elbow increased, so he had to make the tough decision of opting for the surgery. During his press conference, an emotional Bieber shared how he was looking up to this year and what a setback it is to have a season-ending surgery. He said:

"Baseball will be there. I will be here. It's easy to keep things in perspective. It's just an injury that I'll get past. I'm not the first person, won't be the last.

"One of the things that is a bit more difficult for me is that throughout the offseason and in spring training, I did figure some things out and my performance was getting back to the place that I knew I was capable of.

"I was falling back in love with pitching, and I was having a lot of fun."

With Shane Bieber undergoing the Tommy John procedure, Kara shared a heartfelt story on Instagram, wishing him a speedy recovery, captioning the story:

"Bionic Bieber. God is good. Successful surgery"

Screenshot from Kara Maxine Bieber's story on Instagram

Kara had showcased support for Shane Bieber when the painstaking news broke out

Kara Maxine showcased support for Shane Bieber after his press conference where he announced going forward with Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, which meant his 2024 MLB season was over.

In her Instagram story from Apr. 9, Kara Maxine wrote:

"I just want to say that we hear your prayers & feel your support. From everyone in Cleveland to our family+friends from all over - we appreciate it more than you know. We're lucky to have you."

Shane Bieber signed a one-year contract for $13.125 million with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, avoiding signing any multiyear contracts, as he wants to test free agency after the 2024 MLB season.

