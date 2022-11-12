Create

Los Angeles Angels fans react to Mike Trout winning the ninth Silver Slugger Award of his career, by far the most among active players

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Nov 12, 2022 02:30 AM IST
86th MLB All-Star Game
Mike Trout at the 86th MLB All-Star Game

Mike Trout had yet another dominant season with the Los Angeles Angels and was once again given the Silver Slugger award. This is the ninth time in his career that Trout has been named a Silver Slugger. No other player in the MLB has more than five. This speaks to Trouts' incredible consistency over his career.

Trout even managed to win the award in a season when he was plagued with injuries. He played in only 119 games, but managed to reach 40 home runs and maintained a .283 batting average. If he had been healthy all season, he would have been right up there with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in the MVP race.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the award win for their superstar via Twitter.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Congrats to nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, @MikeTrout! https://t.co/A7CKzg5qOW

It comes as no surprise that Angels fans were absolutely thrilled by this news. Mike Trout is the face of their franchise and is so consistent that this level of excellence has become expected. However, just because something is expected does not mean that it is not worth celebrating. Trout put in the work all season, and now he gets to reap the rewards.

Best hitter in MLB. Not up for debate. twitter.com/angels/status/…
@Angels @MikeTrout How can you not love the man
40 💣’s by the 🐐 = 🏆!! The dude can flat out crush it! @Angels @BallySportWest @MikeTrout #MLB ⚾️ twitter.com/angels/status/…

Trout also made MLB history with this win, becoming the first player ever to win nine Silver Slugger awards by their age-30 season. He has also now won more of these awards than any outfielder in American League history. It seems like Trout sets these historic marks at the end of every season, and fans truly appreciate his greatness.

#Angels Mike Trout is the first player to win nine Silver Sluggers by their age-30 seasonHe also passes Manny Ramirez (8 as an OF) for the most Silver Slugger Awards all-time by an A.L. outfielder twitter.com/Angels/status/…
It’s just to easy #GOAT twitter.com/angels/status/…
The fact that he missed 40 games and still deserves this is crazy! Totally would have been in the MVP conversation if he was not injured. #GoHalos twitter.com/Angels/status/…

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans have enjoyed some brilliant baseball from Trout over the years. Unfortunately, the incredible individual performances have yet to translate to playoff success. Since this has become such a recurring trend, achievements from their star players are even more greatly appreciated. Fans just want something to cheer for and Mike Trout consistently provides that.

@Angels @MikeTrout Trouty!!!! https://t.co/afgURsMXWC
Another trophy for the case of the Best Player in Baseball twitter.com/Angels/status/…
GOAT padding the HOF resume! twitter.com/Angels/status/…

The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the MLB, and the next step is winning meaningful games in October.

Mike Trout has been the foundation of the Los Angeles Angels for over a decade

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Arizona Diamondbacks

As soon as Mike Trout entered the league, everybody who watched him play knew that he was special. He won Rookie of the Year in 2012, and never stopped racking up awards after that. He is the ideal player to build a team around, despite how hard the Angels make it look.

With Mike Trout going down as one of the best players of all time, the only question left is whether he can add a World Series championship to his resume.

Edited by Gaelin Leif
