Mike Trout had yet another dominant season with the Los Angeles Angels and was once again given the Silver Slugger award. This is the ninth time in his career that Trout has been named a Silver Slugger. No other player in the MLB has more than five. This speaks to Trouts' incredible consistency over his career.

Trout even managed to win the award in a season when he was plagued with injuries. He played in only 119 games, but managed to reach 40 home runs and maintained a .283 batting average. If he had been healthy all season, he would have been right up there with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in the MVP race.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the award win for their superstar via Twitter.

It comes as no surprise that Angels fans were absolutely thrilled by this news. Mike Trout is the face of their franchise and is so consistent that this level of excellence has become expected. However, just because something is expected does not mean that it is not worth celebrating. Trout put in the work all season, and now he gets to reap the rewards.

Trout also made MLB history with this win, becoming the first player ever to win nine Silver Slugger awards by their age-30 season. He has also now won more of these awards than any outfielder in American League history. It seems like Trout sets these historic marks at the end of every season, and fans truly appreciate his greatness.

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans have enjoyed some brilliant baseball from Trout over the years. Unfortunately, the incredible individual performances have yet to translate to playoff success. Since this has become such a recurring trend, achievements from their star players are even more greatly appreciated. Fans just want something to cheer for and Mike Trout consistently provides that.

The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the MLB, and the next step is winning meaningful games in October.

Mike Trout has been the foundation of the Los Angeles Angels for over a decade

As soon as Mike Trout entered the league, everybody who watched him play knew that he was special. He won Rookie of the Year in 2012, and never stopped racking up awards after that. He is the ideal player to build a team around, despite how hard the Angels make it look.

With Mike Trout going down as one of the best players of all time, the only question left is whether he can add a World Series championship to his resume.

