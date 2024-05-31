"Best of luck to Luka, Kyrie and the entire organization" - Timberwolves part-owner Alex Rodriguez congratulates Mavericks for reaching NBA Finals

Earlier this year, former AL MVP Alex Rodriguez saw his ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves increase to 36%, split with businessman Marc Lore. After the team put up an impressive 56-26 regular season record, some thought they might be poised for their first-ever championship.

However, that dream was quashed on Wednesday night, as the team fell to the Dallas Mavericks 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Despite the stinging loss, A-Rod swallowed his pride and congratulated the victors, who advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2011.

Via a post on his personal X account, Rodriguez congratulated the Dallas Mavericks, as well as their star players, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

"Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks and my good friend Jason Kidd on their well-earned victory. Best of luck to Luka, Kyrie, and the entire organization representing the Western Conference in the Finals," Rodriguez tweeted.

Doncic averaged 32.4 points per game in the series and tallied 36 total points in the series-clincher. On account of the performance, the Slovenian was crowned series MVP.

Since retiring from the New York Yankees in 2016, Rodriguez has made a pivot to the business world. Under his eponymously named investment fund, A-Rod Corp, he delved into various sectors such as co-living startups, E-sports and a Dominican beer brand, Presidente.

However, Rodriguez's most significant venture was his acquisition of a minority share in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alongside businessman Marc Lore, A-Rod purchased a minority stake for $1.5 billion in 2021. However, the pair have since been unsuccessful in acquiring a majority share and currently lay claim to 36% of the total holdings.

Alex Rodriguez's tango with Timberwolves ownership is far from over

In March, the deadline for Lore and Rodriguez to acquire a majority stake in the Timberwolves passed, and current owner Glen Taylor cited alleged missed payments as the reason that the deal has not been firmed up. In a March interview with Sportico, Rodriguez and Lore took aim at Taylor.

“We’re going to be the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Lore said. “It’s just a matter of time, and how much pain Glen wants to put the fans, the players, the town and community through. It’s his choice. It didn’t have to be this way.”

As the arbitration pushes on, watch out for A-Rod to employ some of the vintage dramatic strategies that defined his career in MLB.

