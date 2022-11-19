The New York Yankees are looking to trade both Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks in the off-season. The two have struggled heavily in 2022. Donaldson is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, while Hicks has struggled to stay on the field in the end.

Josh Donaldson is due under $21.7 million for 2023. It may be hard to find a team that's interested in his talents. Hicks is due $30.4 million over the next three seasons. As a cheap center fielder, it's likely teams will be more interested in Hicks than Donaldson.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 ICYMI nypost.com/2022/11/18/yan… … For Post+, the Yankees have 4 paths they can follow this offseason. All involve how much they will spend with or without Judge.

The New York Yankees are trying to free up some money. However, it's not going to be easy. A lot of teams aren't interested in bringing in high-priced mediocre talent.

Fans couldn't be happier to hear the Yankees trying to move Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. They're tired of both players' inconsistencies. Donaldson went 5-29 with 16 strikeouts and zero RBIs in the playoffs.

"Best news of the day!" one fan cheered.

"Please tell me this isn't a joke," said another.

The Ungar Team @Kevloan @GloverDarius I’d be willing to accept a fungo and a rosin bag in return. @GloverDarius I’d be willing to accept a fungo and a rosin bag in return.

Jblue110 @Jblue1101 @GloverDarius Nobody wants them, only way they get traded if you add high ceiling prospects @GloverDarius Nobody wants them, only way they get traded if you add high ceiling prospects

While New York Yankees fans are ready to see the pair go, they don't think it will be that easy. They don't think there's going to be that big of a market for them.

Donaldson is a former American League MVP. A team could take a stab at him in hopes of him coming off of a down year. And that's exactly what the Yankees are looking for.

If the New York Yankees stick with Josh Donaldson, he needs to figure it out at the plate

Donaldson went from hitting the ball at an average exit velocity of 94.1 mph in 2021 to 90.7 mph in 2022. He's regressed at the plate tremendously. If the Yankees can't find a trade partner, he's got to figure out what's going wrong at the plate.

He has a great glove at third base, but that can only take him so far. Especially for a team that struggled offensively for long stretches of the season last year.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't too worried about Donaldson's regression. He thinks the slugger is coming off of a down year. He's ready to roll him out at third base if the team can't find any takers.

The Yankees are preparing for a busy off-season. They'll leave no rock unturned when it comes to trying to make their team better.

