"Best player in mlb history" "Ohtani the pitcher is on a different plane of existence" - Fans react to Shohei Ohtani's brilliant pitching performance to register sixth straight game with double-digit strikeouts

Shohei Ohtani continues to impress. On Thursday night, he showed us again why the league has universally accepted him as a superstar. The Los Angeles Angels ace delivered an exceptional performance on the mound in Anaheim.

After loading the bases in the first inning, Ohtani tightroped his way out of the tricky situation by striking out three straight Texas Rangers hitters. He handled the pressure spot in a calm, composed, and efficient manner to keep his team in the game.

For baseball fans who have followed his career, this was just another example of Ohtani's talent and ability to maneuver out of tough situations.

Despite Ohtani's strong numbers, the Angels lost the game 2-0.

After getting himself out of the jam in the first inning, Ohtani went on to strikeout 11 batters, allowing two earned runs off eight hits. He threw 98 total pitches to complete six innings. It was an impressive feat considering it took him 27 pitches to work his way out of the first.

Shohei Ohtani pitched his sixth consecutive double-digit strikeout game on Thursday night

Shohei Ohtani pitches in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium.

On the season, Ohtani is 9-6 with a 2.81 ERA. He leads the Angels with 145 strikeouts.

On the hitting side, Ohtani is batting .254/.349/.486 with 21 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Those statistics combined have placed the Japanese two-way star as one of the favorites for the American League MVP along with Aaron Judge.

Vahn Gotti ひ 🌊🏄‍♂️ @KiingDVB @PitchingNinja don’t let Judge’s walk off HR distract you from the fact that Shohei Goatani is bringing home back to back MVP’s @PitchingNinja don’t let Judge’s walk off HR distract you from the fact that Shohei Goatani is bringing home back to back MVP’s

Perhaps the most impressive stat from last night was the 11 strikeouts. Ohtani now leads the league with nine games where he has double-digit strikeouts. That included a career-best 13 strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals on June 22.

Isaac @KutterIsHim Ohtani just allowed the bases loaded, 0 outs, and struck out 3 straight batters. Absolute monster. Ohtani just allowed the bases loaded, 0 outs, and struck out 3 straight batters. Absolute monster.

Thursday night was the pitcher's sixth consecutive start with 10 or more strikeouts. He is now one away from tying the franchise record set by Nolan Ryan in 1977.

Kyle Kishimoto @kylemoto10 Most strikeouts in a 6 game stretch, 2022:



Charlie Morton, 55

Cristian Javier, 56

Gerrit Cole, 56



Shohei Ohtani (in his last 6 starts) - 67 and counting



Ohtani the pitcher is on a different plane of existence, and he just threw 100 on his 97th pitch. Most strikeouts in a 6 game stretch, 2022:Charlie Morton, 55Cristian Javier, 56Gerrit Cole, 56Shohei Ohtani (in his last 6 starts) - 67 and countingOhtani the pitcher is on a different plane of existence, and he just threw 100 on his 97th pitch.

The Angels have struggled all season. With a 42-57 record, they are all but out of the playoff race.

This was another frustrating outcome for the star pitcher. The team has provided little run support for him throughout the season.

Talk among fans has now shifted to trade options for the Angels star as many believe he is wasting his potential in Los Angeles.

Ohtani was asked about his situation after the game and was once again non-committal when speaking through his translator.

"Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me. I'm with the Angels right now and I'm very thankful for what they've done," said Ohtani.

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨 @TeamOhtani An Ohtani trade would make me incredibly sad but it’s 100% the smartest thing this org could do



Would cheer for his success anywhere he goes An Ohtani trade would make me incredibly sad but it’s 100% the smartest thing this org could doWould cheer for his success anywhere he goes

Whether Ohtani is with the Angels next year or moves on in search of greener pastures, the baseball world is experiencing something special.

After his outstanding 2021 season, it was hard to believe he could replicate those numbers. Shohei Ohtani has continued to dazzle fans across the globe and looks on track to attain the coveted AL MVP Award in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far