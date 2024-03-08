"Best to save the bigger injuries for later" - Anthony Rendon faces mockery as Angels star hopes to return to action 'soon'

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon gave an update on his recent injury but was trolled by fans as he continues familiar struggles with fitness.

Since making his move to LA ahead of the 2020 season, the 33-year-old has been plagued with injuries, which has seen him make only a handful of apperances in every season.

While the story is all too familiar, it seems to be continuing into this year, and fans have responded with glee on social media as he announced that his latest scare was just soreness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As his latest injury concern turns out to be nothing but soreness, fans have taken the chance to troll him on social media.

"Best save the bigger injuries for later in camp," one tweeted.

"Big baby," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Rendon was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2013.

After being in the fringes for the first few years, he made comeback in 2016, becoming a regular. He went on to win the World Series with them in 2019, making his first and only All-Star appearance as well.

Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels the next year, making the move as a highly valued player.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations in LA, and his injuries in recent years have not made things better. In 2022, he had to undergo surgery on his wrist, which ruled him out for most of the season

Angels star Anthony Rendon confident he will be playing "soon"

Anthony Rendon has received plenty of criticism from Los Angeles Angels fans over the last four years as his struggles with fitness continues.

His huge price tag has not helped him as fans and media across the MLB continue to question his commitment to the team and the sport.

However, Rendon will hope to fare better season this year after his latest injury concern over his groin turns out to be soreness.

An update from an Angels insider said:

“It was more just soreness. We were just trying to prevent anything bigger, especially so early in camp.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.