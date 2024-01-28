"Best speech to happen in MVP history" "The goat" - Shohei Ohtani's AL MVP speech in English leaves MLB fans dazzled 

New LA Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani accepted the AL MVP award on Saturday. His speech, which was delivered fully in English, left MLB fans in awe. The Japanese two-way phenom dominated headlines this winter by entering free agency and going on to sign the biggest contract in the history of the league with the LA team.

Ohtani has taken the MLB by storm since making the move from Japan's NPB to the LA Angels in 2018. He started with a bang by winning the AL Rookie of the Year and has since won two AL MVP awards, along with virtually every other individual award available. After six years with the Angels, he entered free agency at the end of last season and has since signed a ten-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani was named the AL MVP for the 2023 season after some heroic performances on both sides of the ball. He was leading the AL in home runs in the first half of the season before injury and was also among the top three pitchers in the league.

There were more than a few occasions when the Japanese star single-handedly took the Angels to a win over the course of the season. In his AL MVP acceptance speech, he thanked his former team, striking a chord with fans.

"Best speech to happen in MVP history," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The goat," added another.

Shohei Ohtani gets high praise from Dodgers teammate

Shohei Ohtani's move to the LA Dodgers has been the biggest news in the MLB world over the course of the offseason this year.

While the whole Dodgers fanbase is excited to see their new star in action, Ohtani has already impressed his teammates. One of them is shortstop Gavin Lux, who worked out with Ohtani and had this to say:

“He’s just a really fun person to be around. He keeps everything super light, but he gets his work in. He’s in the weight room, he’s busting his, you know what."

