"Best SS in Yankees history honestly" - Yankees fans hyped as Anthony Volpe launches three-run home run vs. Marlins

It's been an unforgettable start to the season for Anthony Volpe. The New York Yankees promising young shortstop has been scorching hot at the plate for his club in his sophomore season. The 22-year-old continued to add to his growing resume on Monday night, contributing in a massive way in front of the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Early during Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, the ultra-talented shortstop launched a three-run home run to give the Yankees the lead in the fourth inning.

Anthony Volpe drove a pitch by Jesus Luzardo over the fence, scoring Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton on the play.

"Best SS in Yankees history honestly" - One fan stated

The massive home run from the budding young star sent New York Yankees fans into a frenzy, with a number of hyped supporters going to social media to express their excitement.

Some of these fans have gone so far as to call him the best shortstop in Yankees history.

"Volpe is on a mission!" - A Yankees fan chimed in

"It’s Jeter but he can go yard" - Another fan said

Although he has a long way to go, he has been dubbed the next Derek Jeter for some time, so to get the fan approval is a major step. It has been an incredible start to the season for Volpe, who has drastically improved at the plate. Entering Monday's action, Volpe owned a .424 batting average with a home run and three RBIs.

"He’s arrived I’m afraid" - One more fan said.

Anthony Volpe has made a number of changes at the plate that have paid off early this season

While Volpe has always had superstar potential, his early adjustments at this point of the season have many fans believing that he could be taking a massive step forward. After a bit of a mixed bag in his rookie season, Volpe appears to be taking another step toward living up to his Derek Jeter comparisons.

"Is he the goat" - One fan added

Even though Volpe was able to secure the Gold Glove Award during his rookie season with the Yankees, he struggled at the play on a consistent basis. Although Anthony Volpe finished the year with 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases, he finished the year with a .209 batting average and 167 strikeouts.

"Shades of Jeter off Price for number 3000" - Another fan said

MLB analyst Mark DeRosa recently broke down Anthony Volpe's changes at the plate, saying that the shortstop has taken a most solid, upright approach at the dish which has helped him turn on elevated fastballs. This is something that he struggled with in 2023.

