"Best team in the AL" "Big Man can make up some ground quick" - MLB Twitter stunned by Houston Astros' ruthless offense against Seattle Mariners

The Houston Astros snapped the Seattle Mariners’ MLB-best 14-game winning streak on Friday. Tonight, they inflicted more damage on their American League West counterparts with a 3-1 win.

The Mariners have been on a formidable winning run, their best in 21 years before Friday. However, they were quickly served a reality check and a gentle reminder of which team is still AL West’s benchmark.

What makes the Astros so dominant and so reliant is their dependable offense.

On Friday night, Houston won 5-2. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonando stepped in. All three homered to power the Astros to an incredible 5-2 win against the major league’s most in-form team.

The offensive consistency continued tonight. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit RBI doubles in the fourth, helping the Houston Astros to their fourth win on the bounce. Jose Altuve scored the game's settling run off Ryan Borucki in the eighth.

It’s amazing how fast Yordan Alvarez can run. How is it even possible for a man of his stature to run that quick? “Fly Yordan” indeed.

...🦅 @AtomikDrop ‍♂️ @astros Big Man can make up some ground quick‍♂️ @astros Big Man can make up some ground quick 🏃‍♂️💨

BiggTC @thebiggtc @astros @OhChev should have at least 60 speed for Yordan @astros @OhChev should have at least 60 speed for Yordan

The Houston Astros machinery keeps ticking like clockwork

It’s not just the Houston Astros’ offense that has been on point; their pitching has been delivering sound returns, too.

Justin Verlander made his fifth straight start and became the major league's first 13-game winner tonight. He allowed four hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.86, which is now the AL’s second-lowest.

Verlander clocked 99.3 mph in his final inning. The 39-year-old is aging like fine wine.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Verlander's 99.3 mph pitch in the 7th inning clocks in as his fastest since August 4, 2017. HE'S BACKVerlander's 99.3 mph pitch in the 7th inning clocks in as his fastest since August 4, 2017. HE'S BACK 🔥Verlander's 99.3 mph pitch in the 7th inning clocks in as his fastest since August 4, 2017. https://t.co/EXSo8xxtDf

"HE'S BACK! Verlander's 99.3 mph pitch in the 7th inning clocks in as his fastest since August 4, 2017." - Fox Sports: MLB

It’s not just their starting order; the lower deck of the Astros bullpen has also delivered when called upon.

In their 5-2 win on Friday night, Seth Martinez, who has made only 13 appearances since the start of June, delivered a strong performance.

Martinez entered the fray when the Houston Astros were already 5-1 up, but he didn’t take that cushion for granted. He allowed zero runs on one hit and retired Seattle’s bottom-order with ease.

The Astros are now 27-9 since June 12. With all aspects of their machinery ticking like clockwork, they will certainly be in contention for the World Series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far