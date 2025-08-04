"Best thing that could have happened to Phillies" - Cristopher Sanchez all love for Jhoan Duran after new teammate secures huge Tigers win

It's been less than a week, and Philadelphia Phillies' trade deadline acquisition Jhoan Duran is already winning games, to the delight of ace Cristopher Sanchez. On Sunday, the Phillies registered a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers. They needed just two pitchers to shut down the visitors at Citizens Bank Park.Sanchez was exceptional as he threw eight shutout innings, including five hits, one walk and six strikeouts. In the ninth inning, manager Rob Thomson asked closer Jhoan Duran to take over, and he didn't leave anyone disappointed. He struck out Riley Greene to earn his second save for the Phillies.After the game, Sanchez spoke highly of Duran and the quality pitching that he brings to the team. He said:&quot;It's incredible. It's one of the best closers in the game and we have him on our side. It's the best thing that could have happened to us.&quot;Before Thursday's trade deadline, the Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Phillies sent two Top‑100 prospects: catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 56) and pitcher Mick Abel (No. 92). Duran is under team control through 2027.Phillies closer Jhoan Duran already grabbing headlines for numerous reasonsJhoan Duran has managed to keep himself in headlines for all the right reasons. He stepped into the closer's role immediately, as upon being called on during a close game against the Tigers, the former Twins closer earned the save in a 5-4 win.Moments before that, Duran made an entrance for the ages as he walked to the field in the backdrop of former WWE superstar Undertaker's gong music with the lights shut out at Citizens Bank Park.Moreover, manager Rob Thomson gave up his No. 59 jersey so that Duran can continue with that number since it holds a lot of meaning.&quot;The only one that's upset at this point is my wife,&quot; Thomson said. &quot;All her merchandise has 59 on it. Now she has to go buy new stuff.&quot;&quot;The number really doesn't mean much to me,&quot; Thomson added. &quot;But if it makes you feel better, I'm all-in. He said, 'Yeah.' Then it's all yours.&quot;In 2025 with the Twins, Duran posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16 saves with 53 strikeouts in just over 49 innings. He earned American League Reliever of the Month honors in May after putting up a 0.95 ERA.