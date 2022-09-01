“Better than a fracture” “Best case scenario ig” - New York Yankees fans relieved as right-hander Jameson Taillon gets diagnosed with only an arm contusion after getting hit by a liner

In terms of injuries, Lady Luck hasn’t been kind to the New York Yankees this season. However, they dodged a bullet on Tuesday night after right-hander James Taillon narrowly escaped a fracture.

Taillon left his start against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning after being hit by a line drive from Magneuris Sierra. Taillon’s wrist started to swell, which made him fear the worst.

Although, he didn’t need to be anxious for long. A quick trip to the Angels X-ray room alleviated all concerns by revealing that Taillon suffered only an arm contusion and no fracture.

New York Yankees @Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon left tonight's game with a right forearm contusion. RHP Jameson Taillon left tonight's game with a right forearm contusion.

"RHP Jameson Taillon left tonight's game with a right forearm contusion." - New York Yankees

The update arrived as a massive sense of relief for the Yankees, who are already without Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.

Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24 @Yankees Thank god! With our luck I was thinking it was going to be worse @Yankees Thank god! With our luck I was thinking it was going to be worse

Severino is scheduled to throw a rehab start this week and could return by mid-September. Cortes, on the other hand, is expected to be activated from the IL next week.

Fans are also questioning the Yankees’ decision to trade Jordan Montogomery to the St. Louis Cardinals on deadline day. At a time when the Yankees have struggled for bullpen depth, the move has baffled many to say the least.

Mike Pezeur @MikePezeur @Yankees so Cashman's plan was to only have 3 actual SP by Sept 1st, nevermind the start of the playoffs. That Montgomery trade looks worse by the day @Yankees so Cashman's plan was to only have 3 actual SP by Sept 1st, nevermind the start of the playoffs. That Montgomery trade looks worse by the day

Sean P. Triano @SeanTriano @Yankees Can we maybe give that injured 5th outfielder back to the Cards for Montgomery now 🤷‍♂️?!? @Yankees Can we maybe give that injured 5th outfielder back to the Cards for Montgomery now 🤷‍♂️?!?

A fracture would have most likely ended Jameson Taillon’s season. A contusion isn’t anywhere near as severe. Taillon is not expected to miss any of his starts.

Taillon, unfortunately, has known adversity all too well in recent years. He has overcome two Tommy John surgeries and a bout with testicular cancer.

The New York Yankees bullpen stepped up in Jameson Taillon’s absence.

Taillon’s second half returns haven’t been as consistent as his first, but he is still a reliable pitching option for the New York Yankees.

He’s 12-4 with a 3.97 ERA across 140 ⅔ innings this year. In his last seven starts, he has compiled a 4.06 ERA.

Taillon conceded a two-run homer to Max Stassi before being hit by Sierra. He was replaced by rookie reliever Greg Weissart in the bottom third.

The reshuffled bullpen stepped up, allowing only two runs in seven innings, helping the Yankees to a 7-4 win.

Aaron Judge launched his 51st homer in the top of the fourth. He is now only ten shy of Roger Maris’ single-season American League record (61).

The Yankees will be squaring off against the Angels again later tonight for the final game of their three-match set.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif