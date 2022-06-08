"Better retaliate, enough of this s**t" - New York Mets fans enraged after Pete Alonso leaves game after being hit by a pitch

In today's game, the New York Mets lost two of their vital cogs in the battery lineup due to injury. The first one was Pete Alonso when he was struck in the hand by a pitch from San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish. The other one happened in the same inning when Starling Marte exited due to a quad issue.

Alonso's HBP is the sixth time this year. In comparison, he was struck by a pitch 12 times in all of 2021 and this season has just been a third through.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Now Pete Alonso is in pain after being hit by a pitch on the right hand as he attempted to check his swing. This game is 20 minutes old and the Mets have already suffered injuries to two of their regular position players. Now Pete Alonso is in pain after being hit by a pitch on the right hand as he attempted to check his swing. This game is 20 minutes old and the Mets have already suffered injuries to two of their regular position players.

With Mets players being plunked a total of league-high 40 times this year, fans are understandably upset about the situation. The team are hoping to have a deep playoff run and are currently the best outfit in the National League. Any unnecessary injuries due to incidents like these will surely be widely scrutinized by the team's fans.

New York Mets fans lash out after Pete Alonso's HBP

One fan lambasted the situation and has stated his dissatisfaction with the incident.

"@AnthonyDiComo Better retaliate, enough of this s***" - @ KD Owes me money

A New York sports fan expressed her frustration when two Mets players got injured and the New York Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in today's NHL playoff game.

"What the f*** is going on with my teams today?!" - @ Jennifer Denise

One fan, who was celebrating his birthday, was not happy with the unpleasant surprise.

"Umm this is not the birthday baseball I had in mind. 😣" - @ Ryan

Another fan called on the MLB to take action for the constant HBPs against the New York Mets.

"@AnthonyDiComo This is ridiculous. Mlb needs to do something" - @ ITS OUTA HERE/FLY EAGLES FLY

A fan expressed his concern about Alonso's injury in relation to Francisco Lindor's freak injury.

#LFGM(37-19) @X2_notdrippzy @AnthonyDiComo Now we gonna have to players playing with a fractured finger @AnthonyDiComo Now we gonna have to players playing with a fractured finger 😡

"@AnthonyDiComo Now we gonna have t[w]o players playing with a fractured finger 😡" - @ #LFGM(37-19)

One fan wanted the Mets to do return the favor to the Padres.

AJF @BronxMetFan @AnthonyDiComo The Mets need to have a little pay back @AnthonyDiComo The Mets need to have a little pay back

"@AnthonyDiComo The Mets need to have a little pay back" - @ AJF

One fan thinks the people from above are against the New York Mets.

"@AnthonyDiComo Baseball gods hate us" - @ Captain Chaos

One fan thinks it's time to fight back with all the hit by pitches happening against the team.

"@AnthonyDiComo we’re turning into the 86 team, fight everyone who hits us" - @ showalter's #1 fan

Regardless of what the case may be, whether the pitch was intentional or not, the New York Mets now have two key players out for some time. For now, they can afford to have them rest and heal as they are comfortably ahead in the standings. But the biggest issue for the team is whether they can maintain their health as the season goes down the stretch.

