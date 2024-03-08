"Betting on the person, betting on the human" - Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on prioritizing character over talent

Alex Anthopoulos has emerged as one of the top executives in the MLB thanks to his incredible work revamping and restructuring the Atlanta Braves roster. The 46-year-old joined the Atlanta Braves in 2017 and has since turned the franchise into a perennial World Series contender every season.

Although there is some luck involved when it comes to drafting and player transactions, it seems that Alex Anthopoulos and the rest of the Atlanta Braves front office rarely miss. While teams tend to look toward which available players are the best from a statistical standpoint, that is not always the case for Anthopoulos.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on why evaluating players' character along with skill is crucial. "I knew this guy didn't work hard... I knew he wasn't a good teammate. You knew it and you looked the other way ... Those are the guys you regret." - @FoulTerritoryTV

In a recent interview with the popular baseball channel Foul Territory, Anthopoulos explained that the character of the player is nearly more important than the player's overall skills. "Betting on the person, betting on the human," the Atlanta GM explained as one of the most important factors when it comes to extensions and acquisitions.

Although talented players will always be on a team's radar, Anthopoulos said that signing superstar players who don't necessarily have the best work ethic or attitude are the ones he regrets. The former Executive of the Year explained that injuries and poor performances can be excused, but a lack of effort or work ethic cannot.

The Atlanta Braves have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball under Alex Anthopoulos

Prior to Anthopoulos joining the club, the Atlanta Braves finished the 2017 season with a 72-90 record, missing the postseason. However, since Anthopoulos joined the Braves front office, the team has finished every season with a winning record, while also being crowned as the 2021 World Series champions.

There have been a number of notable moves under Alex Anthopoulos that have helped make the Atlanta Braves a perennial contender. Some of those moves include the acquisitions of stars such as Matt Olson and Sean Murphy. However, arguably his more important came with the long-term extension signed by Ronald Acuna Jr.

Expand Tweet

"Ronald Acuña Jr. already has 30 bombs. He’s 21 years old. Best contract in baseball. Ain’t close." - @Jared_Carrabis

In 2019, Anthopoulos signed Ronald Acuna Jr. to an eight-year, $100,000,000 contract extension. Although there was a risk in signing a young player to such a lucrative contract, Acuna Jr. has turned into one of the best players in the MLB and a true bargain compared to the market prices of others of his skillset.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.