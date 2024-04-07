“BIG G IS BACK” - Yankees fans react to Giancarlo Stanton’s massive tie breaking grand slam vs Blue Jays

The New York Yankees in 2023 struggled, especially Giancarlo Stanton. The slugger struggled to stay healthy and for the first time in his career, couldn't really get going at all when he was on the field. He returned slimmer than ever in 2024 and boasted a three home run game in spring, but hadn't been sizzling to start the season.

It may be time to consider that he's red hot right now, and might be back in form overall. He knocked in a crucial solo shot in the victory last night, and he broke an early tie with a mammoth grand slam on Sunday, with two outs and two strikes no less.

Stanton sent the pitch high, far and gone, giving the Yankees a much-needed four-run lead early on in the rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was also much-needed to prove to fans that he can once again be a fearsome hitter in the Bronx.

"That s**t was beautiful," one commenter praised.

"That sound off the bat was crazy," another said.

Stanton hasn't been truly impactful for a while, and the fans have noticed his early and admittedly brief resurgence.

"Future Hall Of Famer Giancarlo Stanton ™," another fan said.

"BE AFRAID WE’RE HERE," one person yelled out.

Stanton being a competent hitter once again adds a level of depth to a lineup that just hasn't been that deep in recent years, largely due to aging players regressing.

Giancarlo Stanton getting going early

The solo home run Giancarlo Stanton hit followed a two-run home run by Aaron Judge in the first inning against Kevin Gausman of all people. It was aided tremendously by the short porch in right field and had to be reviewed, but it stood.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks

It was also part of a massive, three-hit night. He hasn't had one of those in a while, and he followed it up with an almost 111 mile per hour grand slam. The Yankees as a whole have struggled in recent years to score with two outs and get big hits, but Stanton did both in one Herculean swing.

