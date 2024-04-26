"Big and mini Core" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares memorable moments from Rangers star's bobblehead night

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has had a bobblehead night in his honor in the last two seasons in Globe Life Field.

His wife Madisyn took the opportunity to share some memories from this year's event on Instagram. The Rangers have several promotional nights planned for fans in their home stadium.

The shortstop's bobblehead night is once again on the books after his third Silver Slugger award. The team gave out Seager bobbleheads to fans on the night, and his wife shared a picture of the couple with a bobblehead on Instagram, with the caption:

"Big and mini Core"

Corey Seager was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2015.

In his first full season the next year, he won the Rookie of the Season and has been one of the better players in the MLB since then. Apart from several individual honors, the shortstop has won the World Series twice, also bagging the MVP of the series on both occassions.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers and moved out of LA with his wife after seven years there.

The 29-year-old married his high school sweetheart in 2020, and Madisyn has been a constant support throughout his career since then.

While the team's promotional event featured a bobblehead night in her husband's honor, she took the chance to share some of the memories on social media.

Corey Seager was forced out of the game against the Mariners after a nasty hit-by-pitch

On the night that the Texas Rangers celebrated the Corey Seager bobblehead night in Globe Life Field, the shortstop had to leave the field in the seventh after being hit-by-pitch in his shin.

It resulted in swelling and a cinusion for the slugger after being struck by a pitch from Seattle Mariners reliever Austin Voth. While he remained in the game for the rest of the inning, he was pulled out later and will need some time for the leg to heal.

