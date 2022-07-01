"Biggest news of the day" "Need that MVP next" - New York Yankees fans overjoyed after outfielder Aaron Judge is the league's top vote getter for MLB All-Star Game

Officially, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the MLB's top vote-getter for the All-Star Game in 2022. This automatically makes him a starting outfielder in the game.

This is great news for New York Yankees fans as Judge most definitely deserved it!

If the season ends today, Aaron Judge will be the American League MVP. This is something fans are eyeing next.

The New York Yankees slugger leads all of baseball with 29 home runs and has been the best player in the American League all season. Judge certainly deserved to be the league's top choice.

New York Yankees outfielder on pace for career year

Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a walk-off home run against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge is having the best season of his already impressive career. The Yankees center fielder is on pace to hit 60 plus home runs, potentially passing Roger Maris for the team's all-time record.

Judge has played a key part in the Yankees' dominant start to 2022 as the team currently has an eight-game lead for the best record in baseball. Judge has continued to deliver in the clutch all season. Just this past week, Judge delivered two walk-off victories for the team.

The first one was a base hit down the left field line to complete the Yankees four-run ninth inning to beat the Houston Astros 7-6.

The second walk-off of the series came via a home run. Truly magical watching Judge play at times.

"AARON JUDGE WALK OFF." - Complex Sports

As of tonight, Judge is batting .287 with 29 home runs and 59 runs batted in. Simply put, Judge is the league's MVP and it really is not close.

What's on Tap for the Yankees?

Following tonight's contest against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians. The first game is scheduled for Friday night at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

The probable pitcher for the Yankees tomorrow is Gerrit Cole. Cole enters the game with a 6-2 record with a 2.99 ERA. Cole also has an impressive 111 strikeouts.

He faces off against Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. Civale has a record of 2-4 with a 7.20 ERA.

