Bill Mazeroski's home run | Greatest moments in World Series History 

The World Series is special. This is because it gives players the opportunity to put their name in baseball lore for generations to come.

One of the biggest moments in the history of the Fall Classic was during the 1960 series. The New York Yankees faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees were one of the powerhouses of the previous decade. Since 1950, the Bronx Bombers had captured six World Titles. Their competition, the Pittsburgh Pirates had not won a title since 1925, 35 years prior.

As the series bounced back and forth, the Pirates went ahead after winning Game 5, only to have the Yankees even the series once more. The series headed back to Pittsburgh for a winner-take-all seventh game.

The Yankees at the time featured greats like Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Roger Maris. Because of all the stars up and down their lineup, the Yankees were heavily favored by the bookmakers to win the 1960 World Title.

Game 7 was a wild affair. The Pirates went 4-0 up in the second inning, only to have the Yankees score seven unanswered. By the bottom of the eighth inning, the score was 7-4 for the Yankees.

But the Pirates scored five in the eighth. The game was tied 9-9 when Pirates hitter Bill Mazeroski stepped up. On a 1-0 count, Mazeroski whipped a fastball off of Yankees pitcher Ralph Terry, winning the 1960 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bill Mazeroski's World Series jack is what the World Series is all about

A bottom of the ninth walkoff home run is not something that gets to feature in every World Series. In fact, such a sequence didn't occur again until 1993, 33 years later.

The walk-off home run in 1993 came from Toronto Blue Jays hitter Joe Carter against the Philadelphia Phillies. That remains the last Fall Classic game to be won by virtue of a walk-off home run. However, with a plethora of superstars like Bryce Harper and Yordan Alvarez in the ongoing series, perhaps fans will be lucky enough to see one this year.

