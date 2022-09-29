Billy Crystal, Adam Sandler, Derek Jeter, A-Rod, & others react to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris for the all-time homer record in AL: "61! With my great respect to the Judge and Maris family" "Congrats Aaron"

When Aaron Judge hit his 60th homer, he tied the record that had been held by the late MLB legend, Babe Ruth. On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees star blasted his 61st home run. Judge's moonshot at Roger Centre happened against the Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Tim Mayza in the first half of the seventh inning.

Judge's historic 61st home run has him tied with the late World Series champion Roger Maris' American League record for the most home runs in a single MLB season. Judge, who realized that he had made history, couldn't hold back his emotions when he said:

"It's an incredible honor ... words can't describe it."

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61! Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61! https://t.co/VLtIVIR7PG

"Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61!" - @Talkin' Yanks

MLB legends and Hollywood A-listers who were overjoyed by Judge's historic accomplishment took to their Twitter accounts to post congratulatory messages.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Lots of love for Aaron Judge tonight Lots of love for Aaron Judge tonight https://t.co/M5b3Ex39wM

"Lots of love for Aaron Judge tonight." - @Talkin' Yanks

"61! With my great respect to the Judge and Maris family" wrote actor, comedian, and filmmaker Billy Crystal in a tweet.

Billy Crystal @BillyCrystal 61! With my great respect to the Judge and Maris family. 61! With my great respect to the Judge and Maris family. https://t.co/NrpjsoTpXI

After an encouraging message to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge on his 60th home run, actor and director Adam Sandler, once again, congratulated the slugger after he smashed his 61st homer, matching up to the late Roger Maris.

Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter exclaimed with joy, writing, "Yes!!!" making it evident that he was patiently waiting for Aaron to make history.

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez was also happy about Judge achieving this historic feat at such a young age.

"Bam!!!! 61 for @TheJudge44!!" - @Alex Rodriguez

Not only MLB legends, but NBA players who closely monitor MLB developments were over the moon. Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns took to Twitter and posted a series of baseball emojis and tagged Aaron with "61" written as the hashtag.

MLB fans from all spheres showered love on Judge for his record-breaking 61st home run. National Hockey League team the New York Rangers wrote "All Rise," referencing Judge's charitable foundation and imploring all to stand up out of respect for the record breaker.

Recognizing the remarkable achievement that he had just witnessed, New York Mets die-hard fan Donovan Mitchell gave Aaron Judge a hat tip GIF. Donovan is a huge New York Mets fan, but didn't let the rivalry between the Yankees and Mets get in the way of respecting Judge.

As per MLB Stats, Aaron hit No. 61 at 117.4 MPH!

Aaron Judge handed over his No. 61 HR baseball to his mom, Mrs. Patty Judge

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge's family has attended all the New York Yankees games ever since Aaron hit his 60th home run on September 20.

After hitting the celebrated home run, Judge went on to gift the precious 61st home run ball to his mother, Mrs. Patty Judge, in a heartwarming moment.

As per the 'New York Post,' Aaron gave all the credit to his family and thanked them for their rock-solid support.

"I’m nothing without my family. They mean the world to me. They’re the reason that I’m here,” Aaron Judge said.

"A special night." - @New York Yankees

On Wednesday night, the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 8-3. Next, the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game weekend series. Will this be the game that sees Judge break the tie with his 62nd?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far