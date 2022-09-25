Photos: Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck shared a special moment after New York Yankees slugger added his name to the record book

Aaron Judge set Yankee Stadium alight on Tuesday night, making history with his 60th homer of the season! His colossal hit in the ninth inning means he’s tied with New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth for home runs in a single season. He also moves within one of Roger Maris’ all-time American League season record.

After dazzling the New York faithful in a wild game, Judge shared a private moment with his family. He was photographed embracing his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, and mother, Patty Judge, at the stadium.

Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck embrace after the Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of season - Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Samantha Bracksieck and Judge were high school sweethearts from California. The couple married in a secret ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in December 2021. The ceremony was small and private. Only the couple's family and very close friends were invited to the event. Bracksieck and Judge's parents have been common figures at most of his games and events.

Aaron Judge creates history in the tight win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Judge led the charge for the New York Yankees with the team down by four in the bottom of the ninth innings. His home run off a Will Crowe's 3-1 sinker cut New York’s deficit to 8-5.

New York Yankees @Yankees



@TheJudge44 ‍⚖️ No. 60 ties The Sultan of Swat for 2nd all-time in American League history!‍⚖️ No. 60 ties The Sultan of Swat for 2nd all-time in American League history!@TheJudge44 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/DNwFXsJFMC

"No. 60 ties The Sultan of Swat for 2nd all-time in American League history!" - New York Yankees Twitter

Fans in the Bronx were in for a bigger treat as outfielder Giancarlo Stanton finished off the match with a grand slam, handing the home team a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Sincerely yours, Stan." - Yankees Instagram

Judge’s home run was one for the record books. He is now tied with Babe Ruth for most homers in a single-season. This was Judge’s third home run in two games and his ninth overall in the month of September.

“I don’t think about numbers. You talk about Ruth, Maris, [Mickey] Mantle, the Yankee greats, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them. It’s an incredible honor,” Judge told the NYPost.

Not only has Judge equalled Ruth’s total in the 1927 season, but he also has 15 more games to sit pretty on top with Roger Maris. Maris holds the current record for most home runs in a single season with 61 in the 1961 season.

In the rich history of the MLB, there have only been nine 60-home run seasons. Judge is the sixth player to reach this feat. Aaron Judge looks set to rewrite the record books with his historic chase this season, and all eyes seem to be on him.

"It was the summer of 60." - Yankees Instagram

How many more home runs do you think Aaron Judge will score this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far