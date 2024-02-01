Birmingham's Rickwood Field gears up for tribute MLB game in honor of Negro Leagues and hometown hero Willie Mays

Major League Baseball is hosting a game at Rickwood Field in Alabama to honor the Negro Leagues. It's the latest in a line of themed MLB games that began with the Field of Dreams games but has expanded.

Now, the game will honor the Negro Leagues and pay tribute to local Alabama hero Willie Mays, a Hall of Famer who played for the San Francisco Giants. The field was not at all ready for any sort of game when it was announced, but they've made a lot of progress.

Reports suggest that the field still isn't in game condition, but that it has come a long way. By the time the game rolls around in June, it will be game-ready and it will look great. The MLB world awaits that day with high anticipation.

Birmingham's Rickwood Field almost ready for MLB game

The location at which this game is to be held is an important one. When the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals take the field here, they'll be on hallowed ground.

Gerald Watkins, executive director of the Friends of Rickwood, said via WBRC:

“This field is special because 182 hall of famers have played here and that include greats of the game from the Negro Leagues like Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson and then Babe Ruth played here and Ty Cobb."

The MLB game is the biggest thing coming to the field, but it's far from the only. The field is booked through the end of the year and beyond, so these changes are massive improvements.

The game will honor legendary Willie Mays

Watkins added:

“We were at the point where there were many things we couldn’t get done and the promise of MLB coming here caused the city to step up in a big way and really put the ballpark back in shape. It is a blessing and it will allow Rickwood Field to be relevant for a long time to come."

Rickwood Field might become a staple of the baseball community thanks to all the hard work they've put in for this game.

