On September 12, Yankees manager Aaron Boone picked up his 500th career win as his team completed a double-header sweep of the Red Sox. An important milestone to be sure, the occurance is the epitome of bittersweet.

A former player himself, Boone has taken an incredible amount of heat from fans all season. Frustrations with players like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Aaron Hicks often fell on his shoulders.

The victory improved the Yankees' record to 73-72, putting them a game above the last-place Red Sox. With the win, the team escaped the basement of the AL East, a position that they have occupied since early August. The Yankees have not finished last in their division since 1990.

"Aaron Boone has become the eighth manager in Yankees history to win 500 games. (h/t @BryanHoch)" - Talkin' Yanks

Pitcher Carlos Rodon threw five innings, striking out nine members of the Boston Red Sox to earn his third win of the season. Meanwhile, RBI singles off the bats of Gleyber Torres and recent call-up Estevan Florial secured the 4-1 victory for the pinstripes.

Aaron Boone is not one to celebrate personal achievements while his team struggles. Following the game, the New York Post reported some rather resigned words from the New York Yankees skipper:

“I wish it would have come about a month ago,”

In recent weeks, discussions of a possible dismissal for Boone have swirled. Aaron Boone's three-year deal with the team will run through to next season, with a club option included for 2025. The Yankees are now 18.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who occupy the top spot in the AL East.

Despite indications from the top levels of Yankees' management that Boone's job seems safe, anything could still happen. Everyone knows that fans in New York are among the harshest in all of sports, and you cannot fire players.

Aaron Boone's 500th win speaks to his strong managerial track record

Since assuming the helm of the Yankees six years ago, Boone has not had a losing season. Moreover, winning at least 100 games in each of his first two season, as well as boasting a .586 winning percentage confirms that Boone is among the best.

Yankees fans are very likely to call for blood this offseason when the chips come down. However, fans in the Bronx must be very careful what they ask for given the delicate balance that is needed to successfully manage a team.