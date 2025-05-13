Bittersweet turn for Padres as No.2 prospect Ethan Salas dealt with tough blow after No.1 climbs rankings

San Diego Padres prospect Ethan Salas has been sidelined for much of the 2025 season, missing two months before making his return. The 18-year-old catcher has not played for the Double-A San Antonio Missions in the Texas League since April 17 due to back issues.

Ad

On Monday, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller announced the details of Salas’ diagnosis. Although no fractures were found, imaging revealed a stress reaction in his lower back.

Speaking about Salas (via The San Diego Union-Tribune), Preller said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The first we heard about, it was the early part of this season. Started sitting out for a few days, came back, felt good, started playing again or taking batting practice again, (then) feeling it a little bit again. Thought he could play with it. Obviously super young, didn’t want to risk anything.”

Ad

Trending

“It’s not anything that our doctors feel is long-term… It’s going to be we’ll see how he responds to the rest and everything like that.”

Ethan Salas, ranked as the San Diego Padres' No. 2 prospect and No. 29 overall by MLB Pipeline, is expected to remain out until July. He is widely regarded as one of the top catching prospects in baseball.

Ad

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller addresses concerns over Ethan Salas’ development following injury

Ethan Salas signed with the San Diego Padres in January 2023, earning a $5.6 million bonus as the top international free agent of his class. When asked whether Salas’ injury would impact his development, A.J. Preller responded (via MLB):

“Honestly, I don’t think much. He’ll get, hopefully, a lot of at-bats in the second half of the year. We could potentially make up at-bats when we get to the fall or winter seasons. But you always want guys out on the field playing. He’s 18 years old. I think it’s more about long term.”

Ad

Last season, while playing for High-A Fort Wayne, Salas posted a .206 batting average with a .599 OPS, hitting four home runs, driving in 53 RBIs, and drawing 47 walks.

In 10 games played this season, he had a .188 batting average, scored five runs, recorded five RBIs, and drew six walks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More