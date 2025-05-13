Bittersweet turn for Padres as No.2 prospect Ethan Salas dealt with tough blow after No.1 climbs rankings

San Diego Padres prospect Ethan Salas has been sidelined for much of the 2025 season, missing two months before making his return. The 18-year-old catcher has not played for the Double-A San Antonio Missions in the Texas League since April 17 due to back issues.
On Monday, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller announced the details of Salas’ diagnosis. Although no fractures were found, imaging revealed a stress reaction in his lower back.
Speaking about Salas (via The San Diego Union-Tribune), Preller said:
“The first we heard about, it was the early part of this season. Started sitting out for a few days, came back, felt good, started playing again or taking batting practice again, (then) feeling it a little bit again. Thought he could play with it. Obviously super young, didn’t want to risk anything.”
“It’s not anything that our doctors feel is long-term… It’s going to be we’ll see how he responds to the rest and everything like that.”
Ethan Salas, ranked as the San Diego Padres' No. 2 prospect and No. 29 overall by MLB Pipeline, is expected to remain out until July. He is widely regarded as one of the top catching prospects in baseball.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller addresses concerns over Ethan Salas’ development following injury
Ethan Salas signed with the San Diego Padres in January 2023, earning a $5.6 million bonus as the top international free agent of his class. When asked whether Salas’ injury would impact his development, A.J. Preller responded (via MLB):
“Honestly, I don’t think much. He’ll get, hopefully, a lot of at-bats in the second half of the year. We could potentially make up at-bats when we get to the fall or winter seasons. But you always want guys out on the field playing. He’s 18 years old. I think it’s more about long term.”
Last season, while playing for High-A Fort Wayne, Salas posted a .206 batting average with a .599 OPS, hitting four home runs, driving in 53 RBIs, and drawing 47 walks.
In 10 games played this season, he had a .188 batting average, scored five runs, recorded five RBIs, and drew six walks.