Blake Snell drops 1-word reaction after Kike Hernandez makes game-saving play down the stretch vs Nationals

While LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman continue to miss games, utility man Kike Hernandez is making sure the club is not lacking Gold Glove defense at first. Hernandez played in Freeman's spot during Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. He made a jaw-dropping and crucial play in the ninth inning.

Facing Dodgers closer Blake Treinen with one man and two men on in a 6-5 ballgame, Nationals leadoff hitter CJ Abrams hit the ball left of Hernandez, who made a diving play to stop the ball and proceeded to catch Dylan Crew short at second base to record the second out in the inning.

The Dodgers social media posted the pivotal play on social media, as Treinen went on to retire James Wood in a groundout to earn his team their 10th win of the season.

Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell liked what he saw and shared a one-word reaction to Kike Hernandez's game-saving play.

"dawg," he wrote.

Snell's Instagram story

Dodgers skipper praised Kike Hernandez's stellar play in post-game interview

If not for the stellar play from Kike Hernandez, CJ Abrams would have driven in Paul DeJong from second while Dylan Crews would have reached second base safely. The potential run would have tied the ball game 6-6 and the Dodgers could have been looking down the barrel of a potential loss in an already tough road trip.

However, Hernandez denied all of that with his play, as the Dodgers capped off their tough road trip with a good 6-5 win.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lavished praises on some of his star performers for the day, including Hernandez.

"To cough up the lead when you score four runs in the first, it's really disheartening," Roberts said via MLB. "But the way that guys just continue to play, and … the Kiké play, and Andy showed some life, which is great for him. And then Teo just found a way to will himself to drive in a run.

"Those are things that are positives. … It never feels good losing a series, but when you win that last one to salvage it, it's not so bad."

Hernandez went 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

Roberts also praised Teoscar Hernandez, who had a big night, contributing three RBIs, including a home run.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 10-4, going home with their heads held high.

