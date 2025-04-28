Blake Snell drops 2-word reaction to $66M Dodgers star's major career milestone

Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He started the 2025 MLB campaign with a 1-0 record. But after making just two starts in the season, he was placed on a 15-day IL after complaining about soreness in his left shoulder.

Ad

Since then, Snell has been present in the dugout, boosting the morale and cheering for his teammates during their game days, home and away.

On Sunday, he took to social media to celebrate Teoscar Hernandez reaching a major career milestone in the big leagues. The outfielder crushed a home run in back-to-back games against the Pirates and reached the 200 home runs milestone in the MLB on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharing the poster from the official MLB account celebrating the milestone to his Instagram story, Snell wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Teo Time!! @elchino242."

Snell celebrating Hernandez via Instagram/@snellzilla4

Hernandez has a .277 batting average, with eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and .875 OPS this season. He was an instrumental figure in LAD claiming the Commissioner's trophy last year, and his good performances were rewarded with LA signing him to a three-year, $66 million contract during the offseason.

Ad

The Dodgers are 18-10 this season, acquiring the second spot in the highly competitive NL West standings. They are just 0.5 games behind the division leaders, the SF Giants.

The defending champions made some incredible signings during the offseason to bolster their roster for an effective title defense. Some of the biggest names were bullpen additions are Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott.

All three have started the season decently well and are looking to build on their previous outings to stay consistent from the mound in the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

Dodgers LHP, Blake Snell, shared his juggling skills alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In a fun little activity inside their training facility, Dodgers star pitchers, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, were up against each other in a juggling exercise with baseballs. As the competition started, Snell could be heard directing some funny comments towards Yamamoto to disrupt his concentration.

"Why is this more pressure than pitching?," he said. "Hey Yama, don't think about it Yama. Yeah. Tell him. Yama, I need you to drop it. Hey, Yama, I mean, I don't where I'm going."

Ad

Watch the video here:

"Blake vs. Yoshinobu, juggling edition. 😂, " the caption to the post read.

Snell's exact recovery timeline is not known yet, but the team would be hopeful that the two-time Cy Young award winner can quickly get back to the mound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More