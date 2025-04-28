Blake Snell drops 2-word reaction to $66M Dodgers star's major career milestone

Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He started the 2025 MLB campaign with a 1-0 record. But after making just two starts in the season, he was placed on a 15-day IL after complaining about soreness in his left shoulder.
Since then, Snell has been present in the dugout, boosting the morale and cheering for his teammates during their game days, home and away.
On Sunday, he took to social media to celebrate Teoscar Hernandez reaching a major career milestone in the big leagues. The outfielder crushed a home run in back-to-back games against the Pirates and reached the 200 home runs milestone in the MLB on Sunday.
Sharing the poster from the official MLB account celebrating the milestone to his Instagram story, Snell wrote:
"Teo Time!! @elchino242."
Hernandez has a .277 batting average, with eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and .875 OPS this season. He was an instrumental figure in LAD claiming the Commissioner's trophy last year, and his good performances were rewarded with LA signing him to a three-year, $66 million contract during the offseason.
The Dodgers are 18-10 this season, acquiring the second spot in the highly competitive NL West standings. They are just 0.5 games behind the division leaders, the SF Giants.
The defending champions made some incredible signings during the offseason to bolster their roster for an effective title defense. Some of the biggest names were bullpen additions are Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott.
All three have started the season decently well and are looking to build on their previous outings to stay consistent from the mound in the 2025 MLB season.
Dodgers LHP, Blake Snell, shared his juggling skills alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto
In a fun little activity inside their training facility, Dodgers star pitchers, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, were up against each other in a juggling exercise with baseballs. As the competition started, Snell could be heard directing some funny comments towards Yamamoto to disrupt his concentration.
"Why is this more pressure than pitching?," he said. "Hey Yama, don't think about it Yama. Yeah. Tell him. Yama, I need you to drop it. Hey, Yama, I mean, I don't where I'm going."
Watch the video here:
"Blake vs. Yoshinobu, juggling edition. 😂, " the caption to the post read.
Snell's exact recovery timeline is not known yet, but the team would be hopeful that the two-time Cy Young award winner can quickly get back to the mound.