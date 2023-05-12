Blake Snell Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for former Cy Young winner

After signing a five-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, Blake Snell likely thought that he would be with the team for the duration of the contract.

The deal came off of Snell's 2018 campaign in which the right hander posted a league-best 21 wins for the Rays, and posted an MLB-low ERA of just 3.89. However, the ace was dealt to the San Diego Padres in late 2020 for a rake of prospects.

Unfortunately for Snell, he has never been able to come close to recreating the magic of 2018 in any successive seasons. In the years since, his ERA has jumped to 3.93 over 448 innings, and he has consistently ranked among the league leaders in wild pitches.

With his 2019 deal set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, let's take a look at some possible landing spots for Snell.

Blake Snell strikes out six batters in six innings and allows only one hit in his start against the Dodgers



Top 3 free agency destinations for Blake Snell

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

After posting the lowest ERA in the NL in 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers have seen their cumulative ERA sink to 4.10, placing them 14th out of 30 MLB teams. With Clayton Kershaw's legendary career likely drawing to a close, the Dodgers could do worse than to look at Snell. The team has the money and Snell will be able to stay local.

2. Tampa Bay Rays

When the Tampa Bay Rays traded Snell in 2019, they had their reasons. Now, with some of the best pitching in the entire league, Snell's return would be most welcome. A rotation that includes the likes of Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen and Blake Snell sounds formidable. There is, however, the lingering issue of whether or not his former team can afford to bring him back.

1. New York Mets

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and his GM, Billy Eppler, like to spend. With the highest payroll in the MLB, their current rotation boasts not three, but five Cy Young Awards spread out over their arms. While Snell probably needs to get his 4.89 ERA down significantly, the Mets would definetly be interested if the Washington-state native can give them a reason to offer him the big-money deals that they like to throw around.

