Blake Snell Free Agency News: MLB insider outlines new team 'monitoring' Cy Young winner after Yankees snub

Blake Snell's free agency has picked up pace since the Los Angeles Dodgers signed coveted Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a record deal for a pitcher.

A handful of teams, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Angels have all been linked to the former Cy Young winner.

However, a new team has reportedly joined the race for the 31-year-old left-handed pitcher. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Toronto Blue Jays are observing Blake Snell's free agency with keen interest.

"While several teams still remain engaged with Snell while seeing if his price tag drops, the Toronto Blue Jays in particular have been quietly monitoring his free agency."

According to the latest reports, the Yankees made an offer for the former Padres pitcher last week, only for it to be turned down as it was significantly lower than Snell's expected offer of $240 million. The Bronx Bombers turned their attention to former Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman in the aftermath of the rejected offer for the All-Star reliever.

"The New York Yankees made an introductory offer for nearly $100 million less, which was quickly dismissed before they turned to Marcus Stroman to fill their vacancy with a two-year, $37 million deal." - Bob Nightengale

Blake Snell's reported contract demand prolongs coveted pitcher's free agency

Blake Snell is reportedly seeking a deal of around $240 million and despite his proven work ethic in the last few years, teams are hesitant to take the punt on the veteran pitcher.

The former Tampa Bay Rays star was the 2023 NL Cy Young winner, becoming only the seventh pitcher in MLB history to claim the prestigious award in both leagues. However, he became the 11th pitcher in Major League history to hit free agency after winning the accolade.

Snell's age might be a concern for several teams, but MLB has witnessed several star pitchers like Randy Johnson and Max Scherzer compile their best work in their latter years, making the former Padres pitcher a viable option.

