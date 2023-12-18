Blake Snell Free Agency Update: Giants emerge as the 'leading candidate' for Cy Young winner, per MLB insider

It seems that Blake Snell's time on the open market could be nearing an end. Following the signing of Shohei Ohtani by the Los Angeles Dodgers, many experts expected the market to speed up, with many believing that the two-time American League MVP was preventing other players from signing elsewhere.

When it comes to the case of Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner has been a coveted target for many of the same teams that were pursuing Shohei Ohtani. The San Francisco Giants are one of those teams as they look to revamp their roster in the hopes of returning to the postseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The #SFGiants appear to be the “leading candidate” for free-agent SP Blake Snell, per @BNightengale" - @MLBDeadlineNews

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the San Francisco Giants are not only interested in Snell's service but have emerged as the "leading candidate" to land him. The Giants have been seen as a top contender for many of the best players on the open market, which makes it unsurprising that Snell would be near the top of their list.

If the San Francisco Giants were able to secure the signature of the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, it would be a major step in the right direction for the club. Snell would add both elite talent and experience to the Giants' pitching rotation, while also pairing him with another star pitcher, Logan Webb.

Blake Snell would be the second major signing for the Giants this offseason

After missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the San Francisco Giants were able to secure one of the most sought-after international free agents, Jung Hoo Lee. The 25-year-old outfielder signed a six-year, $113,000,000 deal with San Francisco and is expected to be a major piece of the club's offense next season.

Expand Tweet

"If you’re not familiar with new Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, this is really all you need to see" - @The_StilesFiles

Even though the San Francisco Giants have notoriously struggled to lure big-name free agents to the team, if they were able to enter Spring Training with both Blake Snell and Jung Hoo Lee, it would be a successful offseason. It would be unsurprising to see them stop at Snell and Lee if they were to land the pair.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.