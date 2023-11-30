Blake Snell Free Agency Update: Report reveals ace 'badly' wants to pitch for a team 

According to the latest reports in the MLB free agency market, former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell "badly" wants to play for the Seattle Mariners.

The 2023 NL Cy Young winner is expected to have no shortage of suitors as a bunch of teams look to strengthen their bullpen over the course of the offseason. Among those teams, reports suggest that Snell has a special place for the Seattle Mariners as a boyhood fan from the region.

Blake Snell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in April 2016.

He then went on to have a breakout season in 2018, winning his first Cy Young Award and finishing as the NL wins leader as well as the ERA leader while making the All-Stars. After the 2020 season, Snell was traded to the Padres in return for four players and slotted in as the number two pitcher.

After making a slow start to life with the Padres, Snell went on to have injury complications in his second season and finally fulfilled his potential in his third year at the club.

While the Padres may have failed to make the playoffs at the end of the regular season, the 30-year-old was a sliver lining in a team that struggled offensively for huge periods over the season.

Snell is now a free agent and his childhood history with the Mariners has led many to believe that he will want to play for them next.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo says:

"Someone with knowledge of Blake Snell's thinking recently told me he badly wants to pitch for his hometown Mariners."

Latest reports suggest that the Los Angeles Angels are 'very interested' in Blake Snell

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the free agency market this winter. Having won the Cy Young Award and entered free agency soon afterward, a host of teams have been rumored to be interested in landing the ace.

While the Seattle Mariners obvious contenders due to his childhood affinity for the club, they also have an exciting bullpen, which may encourage other teams to make a greater effort.

Similarly, the Phillies and the Giants are expected to make a move for him, along with the Los Angeles Angels who are also serious in their pursuit of the pitcher.

