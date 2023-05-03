Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres is one of the best starters on his team. A former Cy Young winner in his own right, Snell has been a member of the Padres' rotation since 2021.

In a recent piece for ESPN, Snell was one of several players interviewed for their opinions on the new sweeping rules that were introduced this season. Larger bases, restrictions on defensive shifts, and a 15-second pitch clock are all new measures introduced by the MLB this season.

Although some of the profiled players had positive, or at least mixed, views on the new rules, Snell was adamant that he was not a fan. When the 30-year old was asked what rule changes needed improvement, he did not hesitate:

"If you pick twice, they're getting crazy jumps and leads. Stolen bases are a joke. And the bases are closer. The game was made perfectly and they changed the game."

Blake Snell was referencing the bases, which have increased in size from 15 inches across the square to 18 inches. According to the Seattle-native, the increased size gives runners an obvious advantage and makes the job of picking runners off the mound immeasurably more difficult.

Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round, Snell led the MLB in wins and ERA (21 and 1.89 respectively) in 2018 to capture the AL Cy Young Award that year.

"67 of Blake Snell's 101 pitches last night were for strikes (66.3%), which is his highest strike rate of the year" - Talkin' Friars

The following season with the Rays, Snell's ERA jumped to 4.29. He has never been able to recreate the magic of the 2018 season. It took him nearly three years to equate the number of wins that the 2018 season brought, and Snell has not posted a full-season ERA below 3.38 since.

Perhaps the new restrictions are really impacting Snell's performance. The 6-foot-4 right-hander is nursing a record of 1-4 alongside an ERA of 5.28 as the San Diego Padres continue to slump.

Blake Snell's complaints may be shared by a silent majority

There has been no obvious shortage of controversy on the field as a result of the new rules. But players have been rather tight-lipped when it comes to publicly criticizing the new rules.

Unfortunately, for Blake Snell, the rules appear as though they are here to stay. He will have to adapt or follow in the footsteps of disgraced former Los Angeles Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer and move overseas.

