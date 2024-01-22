Blake Snell Latest Update: Yankees only team to offer contract to 2x Cy Young winner as free agency appears standstill

Blake Snell is still looking for a new ballclub to call home for the 2024 MLB season. After winning the NL Cy Young 2023 with the Padres, Snell bet on his talents to explore the free agency market, and the LHP is still out there as a free agent as the 2024 spring training approaches.

Since the conclusion of the 2023 season, Snell has been a topic of discussion amongst major ballclubs as they seek to bolster their bullpens for the upcoming MLB season. According to MLB analyst Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees are the only team that has made an official offer to sign Blake Snell.

The contract offered by the Bronx Bombers stood at a whopping $150 million over six years, per Mark Feinsand. But it was further reported that Snell turned down the offer as he was seeking a longer contract or a more paying one, which could see the ace pitcher earn at least $30 million a year.

Blake Snell played for the San Diego Padres for the previous three seasons. In 180 innings pitched last year, he recorded a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts.

The pitcher has grown used to pitching in the AL East. 2018 marked the greatest of his five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, as he won the first of his two Cy Young Awards.

Blake Snell has plenty of suitors, aside from the Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees recently signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal but are still looking to add depth to their starting rotation.

The Astros signed Josh Hader to increase their pitching-relieving depth, and the Dodgers have signed two Japanese superstars by shelling out a whopping billion dollars for both of them.

It's increasingly necessary for teams like the Giants, the Blue Jays, and the Yankees to add more firepower to their bullpen, and who better than a brute southpaw with amazing variability in his pitching style?

Throughout the winter, Blake Snell has also been linked to the Blue Jays, Mets, and Red Sox, but none of them have been prepared to pay his asking price.

According to one American League executive, if that request is granted, several clubs might make a proposal, which might lead to a bidding war that would ultimately favour Snell.

Apart from Snell, Jordan Mpntgomery is another ace starter out there in free agency who has been strongly linked with resigning with his current ballclub, the Texas Rangers.

