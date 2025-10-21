  • home icon
  "Blake Snell is MLB's Max Verstappen" - Fans react as Dodgers $182,000,000 pitcher keeps it cool before World Series showdown

“Blake Snell is MLB's Max Verstappen” - Fans react as Dodgers $182,000,000 pitcher keeps it cool before World Series showdown

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:47 GMT
“Blake Snell is MLB's Max Verstappen” - Fans react as Dodgers $182,000,000 pitcher keeps it cool before World Series showdown

While the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays were battling it out in ALCS Game 7 to decide who will play the World Series, Dodgers ace Blake Snell, who is signed to a five-year, $182 million contract, made a gaming request to his followers.

Snell, who is having a great postseason this fall and eyeing to win his first World Series, posted an Instagram stories that left fans in splits. He made a simple NBA 2K26 request from fans, which said:

"Need a PG, C on 2k26 for rec! Send win % and build."

Jomboy Media reposted that story on X (formerly Twitter) and showed just how serious the Dodgers are to face the ALCS winner in the World Series. Their tweet read:

"Jays and Mariners: "Guys lock in we need to win so we can play the Dodgers""
This sent fans into frenzy as several came up with hilarious references. One fan compared the Dodgers southpaw with F1 star Max Verstappen, who is also known to be an avid gamer and still good at what he does.

"Blake snell is turning into MLB's Max Verstappen always gaming just happenes to be good at their respective sport," one fan wrote.
"Somehow this gives me even more confidence in him for Game 1 and 5," one fan added.
"He just vibing 😭" one fan wrote.
"So that’s why Snell always looks like he hasn’t slept more than 3 hrs in like 5 years. Bags under the eyes from too much gaming," one fan posted.
"ball is life you wouldn’t understand," one fan commented.
"The Dodgers are on a different playing field 🤣😂" one fan thinks the Dodgers are in a different league altogether.
Blake Snell probable World Series Game 1 starter vs Blue Jays

The Blue Jays advanced to the 2025 World Series after defeating Mariners 4-3 in ALCS Game 7 on Monday. They will face the Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday at Rogers Center.

With an ample amount of rest for all the starters since the Dodgers played only four games to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, Blake Snell, who threw eight shutdow innings in NLCS Game 1, will likely take the mound against the Blue Jays.

However, instead of watching and analyzing the Blue Jays hitters, Snell is getting ready for the new basketball season in NBA 2K26.

