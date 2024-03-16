Blake Snell News: MLB analyst names surprise team a candidate for Cy Young winner amid Astros interest

Blake Snell is yet to be signed but his free agency has picked up in the last few days. Astros general manager Dana Brown has already mentioned his interest in Snell but MLB Network's Harold Reynolds has another surprising team for Snell.

According to Reynolds, the LA Dodgers could be the team Snell could end up with in the 2024 season.

Recently, in a conversation on the network, Reynolds said that the Dodgers are facing some struggles in their rotation. He mentioned that the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler won't be available at the start of the regular season, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring hasn't been great, which could prompt the Dodgers to go for Snell.

When asked about the potential destination for Blake Snell, Reynolds said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Dodgers. After the Dylan Cease move, everything else, Yamamoto scuffled a little bit this spring, Kershaw's not back yet, Bauer's not back, I mean, um, um, Kershaw and Buehler."

Harold Reynolds may have a point that the Dodgers might go down that road. However, a contract with Snell could put a lot of weight on their books, which could force them to back out after just one year. And Snell, as we know, wants a multi-year contract, so for now, this setting doesn't seem fruitful.

Astros in pursuit of Blake Snell, insider says "it's serious''

The Houston Astros are facing a series of rotation problems at their end. Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia are starting on the injured list and Jose Urquiday was pulled off a spring game due to soreness in the arm. This might have reignited the Astros interest in the Cy Young-winning pitcher Blake Snell.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Houston Astros are interested in the services of the 31-year-old. Moreover, Rosenthal said Snell is seeking a similar contract to Cody Bellinger's "three-year contract with two opt-outs."

Previously, Astros GM Dana Brown also mentioned that they are always on the lookout for Snell.

"As long as Snell is on the market, we check in to ask what is the latest. Nothing new as of now," Brown said (via Sports Illustrated).

Moreover, the Astros are not the only team with recent interest in him. The Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees are also fishing for him and it remains to be seen who gets Blake Snell for the 2024 season.

