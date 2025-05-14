Blake Snell reveals major update on injury and possible return timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell has been dealing with left shoulder inflammation and hopes to return to the team soon. This 2025 season, Snell has made only two starts before being placed on the 15-day injured list.

Recently, ahead of the team’s four-game series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the two-time Cy Young Award winner joined host David Vassegh on an episode of AM 570 LA Sports to discuss his injury.

Snell had been expected to resume throwing over the weekend, but his session was pushed to Sunday. Speaking before the game, he said (starting at 2:03):

“Yeah, I'm going to be throwing here shortly, so we'll see. We're just taking it day by day, going slow, but we should know soon. So, once I feel 100% healthy, ready to go, that's the plan and then we'll see from there.”

Further expressing his frustration with the injury, Snell added:

“Every day, you know, some days I feel a little worse than the others. This the longest I've been on the IO in forever. So, it's been frustrating and difficult to go through, but I like being on the road trip. I like being able to, support the teammates and more so just be selfless, stop worrying about myself and start worrying more about the team.”

“It's really helped me mentally just, focus on day by day and when it's my time, it'll be my time. But right now, it's not. And I got to accept that and focus on rehab, get as strong and healthy as I can get. Then when it's my time, I'll be ready to go.”

However, before Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks, Blake Snell ultimately did not throw due to lingering shoulder issues. He went on to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, as previously scheduled.

Dodgers’ Blake Snell shared his candid views on failure

During his conversation with David Vassegh, Blake Snell opened up about the role of failure for MLB players, saying:

“I think failure is a good thing and if you look at it that way is it's preparing you to be a better version of you. You got to go through it to really see that other side of you. I think there's a lot of good from it, but if you just go through the failure and you live in that moment and you're upset and frustrated… and you start believing that, then, you'll be out of league pretty quick.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the series finale 8-1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, splitting the four-game series. The Dodgers are scheduled to face the Athletics on Tuesday.

