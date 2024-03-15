Blake Snell Rumors: Astros' interest in Cy Young winner reignited as team looks to strengthen rotation ahead of Opening Day

With a fortnight to go before the beginning of the season, Blake Snell continues to wait in free agency. While many pundits have put forth their opinions, the reigning NL Cy Young winner has played his cards close to his chest.

Recently, the Houston Astros became the latest team to enter the milleux of teams rumored to be making a play for Snell. According to Astros beat writer Chandler Rome, the southpaw ticks many of the boxes that Houston is looking to fill.

"The Astros remain engaged in the free-agent starting pitching market, multiple sources tell "TheAthletic. Owner Jim Crane coveted Blake Snell at last August's trade deadline. It's worth wondering if they may circle back - Chandler Rome

In a piece for The Athletic, Rome cited Astros owner Jim Crane's past interest in Snell, which dates back to the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Though the team eventually settled on acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets last August, Blake Snell once again presents an attractive option.

Ironically, it may be Verlander's condition that exacerbates the Houston Astros' desire for Snell. Verlander, now 41, recently announced that he would miss the first part of the upcoming season on account of shoulder issues. With a major part of the rotation now sidelined, Snell looks like a great option to bridge the gap.

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Snell was nothing short of dominant. In 180 innings of work, the 31-year old went 14-9, posting a 2.25 ERA, which led the National League among starters. On account of his performance, Snell was named the Cy Young Award winner for the season.

"It's considered "extremely unlikely" that the Yankees spend big money on one of the top remaining SP like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, per @Buster_ESPN" - B/R Walk-Off

Though nobody disputes Snell's strong capabilities, his long tenure in free agency is likely a result of money. The New York Yankees apparently offered Snell $150 million over six years, but were declined. Many close to the situation have claimed that the two-time Cy Young winner is looking for a longer, and more lucrative, deal.

Blake Snell deal could save the Astros' offseason

While Blake Snell's own strategy is hard to decode, it appears as though the sweepstakes may come down to the highest bidder. This offseason, Houston Astros owner Crane has been duly criticized for not making many moves, with one writer, Jeremy Gretzer, saying of Crane:

"Per his complacency, fans throughout this offseason have watched tons of potential Astros that could really help fill our gaping holes sign elsewhere"

If the Astros can scrape together enough money to offer Snell what he wants, then one of the league's most dominant front offices could silence detractors with the stroke of a pen.

