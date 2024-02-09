Blake Snell Rumors: NL East team could sneak in and make a 'serious play' for star pitcher, per insiders

As the start of Spring Training inches closer, the MLB free agency market has thinned out considerably, and Blake Snell remains one of the 'big four' free agents in the market. The reigning Cy Young winner has been approached by the New York Yankees but did not reach an agreement with them, opening the door for other teams. In the current situation, two MLB insiders have now said that the Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprise move and land Snell in the coming days.

Blake Snell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. He burst into the spotlight in 2018 when he won his first Cy Young award and finished as the AL wins leader and ERA leader. He had another exceptional season last year, landing his second Cy Young award before entering free agency at the end of the season.

However, the market has not been as hot as he would have expected and Snell remains one of the big names who have not yet been signed by a team. Along with Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and Jordan Montgomery, they have been labeled as the 'big four'.

In a recent episode of the popular baseball show "Hot Stove", MLB insider Mark Fiensand said there has been some buzz around the Phillies jumping in for Snell or Montgomery. Jon Morosi agreed with him by saying that the Philadelphia side is a prime candidate, especially with their history of making big moves late in the offseason.

"There has been some buzz about the Phillies jumping in for either Snell or Montgomery," Feinsand said.

"I agree with Mark that the Phillies are a prime candidate. They’ve had a quiet offseason," Morosi said.

Will LA Angels make a move for Blake Snell?

With fewer free agents remaining in the market every day, rumors surrounding Blake Snell have picked up in recent days. While the Philadelphia Phillies have been picked by some as the favorites to land him, rumors suggest that the Los Angeles Angels are also interested.

The Angels have also been tied to Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bellinger, but all the moves have to get the go-ahead from owner Arte Moreno. It remains to be seen if they will make a move for one of the big free agents still available.

