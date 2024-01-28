Blake Snell Rumors: NL West team emerging as 'obvious' fit for star pitcher, per executive

As we head closer to Spring Training, there are several big names in the MLB free agent market who haven't signed with a team. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is one of them.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner has been one of the top free agents this offseason. One MLB executive says that the most obvious fit for him is the San Francisco Giants. However, there has been no indication from Snell's camp about where he wants to land.

While there are several teams looking for a starting pitcher ahead of Spring Training, the San Francisco Giants have been singled out as the favorite by many. One MLB executive believes that they would be the perfect fit and rightly so.

“Snell to San Francisco and Bellinger to the Cubs are very obvious fits,” he said.

Despite adding Jordan Hicks with the intention to use him in the rotation, they could still another experienced arm to partner Logan Webb on top of the rotation.

Blake Snell started his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 after signing with them in the 2011 MLB Draft.

An impressive season in 2018 saw him win the Cy Young Young award and the ERA leader, marking the turning point in his career. He was traded to the Padres ahead of the 2021 season and has been in their rotation since. He finished last season strong with his second Cy Young award and will command a big contract as a free agent.

Could the Yankees swoop in on Blake Snell?

As reports suggest, the New York Yankees made an offer for Blake Snell earlier this month but was turned down due to the big gap between the two parties.

That led New York to Marcus Stroman, but they may now be back in for Snell in the current market. The Yankees had reportedly offered Snell $150 million over six years, but the left-handed ace is looking for a longer contract with a bigger salary.

However, with the new MLB season soon approaching, the two sides might still come to an agreement in the near future.

