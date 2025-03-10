Blake Snell’s fiancée Haeley goes full LA mode with ultimate beverage pick that screams SoCal

Blake Snell and his fiancee, Haeley, are settling in with their new destination, Los Angeles. The two-time Cy Young winner signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason.

Ad

While Snell and the rest of the Dodgers are in Glendale, Arizona, playing in spring games, his soon-to-be wife, Haeley, made her presence felt in LA.

In her latest social media story on Sunday, Haeley posted a photo of a signature Erewhon smoothie, playfully asking:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Does this make me an official LA resident???"

The trendy, health-conscious supermarket chain has become a staple for celebrities, influencers and fitness enthusiasts in LA, thanks to its nutrient-packed beverages.

Ad

Trending

Erewhon’s smoothies, often featuring ingredients like organic berries, collagen and adaptogens, have gained a cult following in Southern California. And Haeley is just joining them as she embraces the new city.

Haeley's Instagram story

Haeley captures beautiful father-son bond between Blake Snell and his newborn

Before arriving in LA, Haeley was at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona, to be with Blake Snell and his team. Amid moments of intense preparation, Snell took time for his son, Kaedyn, and he can be seen playing with him near a warning track with Haeley also in the shot.

Ad

The moment was part of the five-photo post from Haeley, capturing her time in Arizona this spring. In another snap, her son can be seen enjoying his dad throwing a bullpen session. The other pictures were about Kaedyn playing with the family's two house pets, Deuce and Junior.

"spring training 😊🌵," Haeley captioned the post.

Ad

The couple welcomed their son in June last year.

Snell opted out of his San Francisco Giants contract after just one year to become a free agent again. His agent, Scott Boras, helped him get the long-term contract he was after. In December, Snell spoke about the decision to join the Dodgers.

“It was really easy just cause me and Haeley wanted to live here, it’s something we’ve been talking about for a while,” Snell said. “Then you look at the team. You look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing. It’s just something you want to be a part of.”

With a new chapter beginning in LA, Snell has a good chance to add the only thing missing on his stellar resume, which is the World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback