Blake Snell's fiancée Haeley Ryane kicks off weekend with adorable moment babysitting child with Dodgers star

On Friday, LA Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell’s fiancée, Haeley Ryane, took to Instagram to share a snap on her story featuring their young son, who is currently about eight months old.

The photo showed the couple's son, Kaedyn, in a walker, and Ryane captioned it with a lighthearted welcome to the weekend while babysitting

"Happy Friday 🥲," Haeley captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Haeley Ryane's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haeleyryane IG Stories)

The couple reportedly began dating in 2022. They welcomed Kaedyn in June 2024 and announced their engagement in December.

Haeley Ryane is popular on social media, with more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to her social media presence, she runs her own business, a jewelry shop called Goldilocks Charm Bar, located in Seattle.

Blake Snell, fiancée Haeley Ryane celebrate engagement; NBA star Zach LaVine and wife Hunter attend

On Dec. 27, 2024, two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane celebrated their engagement, grabbing dinner with close friends. Ryane shared a series of snaps from the occasion on Instagram.

Among those in attendance was Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter. Ryane and Hunter LaVine are sisters, and Snell and LaVine appear to be close friends as well.=

On the field, Snell had a strong 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants, finishing with a 5-3 record, a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts. Despite Snell’s efforts, the Giants endured a disappointing season, finishing fourth in the NL West with an 80-82 record and failing to qualify for the postseason.

Faced with the choice of remaining with the Giants or testing free agency, Snell opted for the latter, hoping for a better opportunity. That decision paid off, as he eventually signed a five-year. $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

