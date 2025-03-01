Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley shows off son Kaedyn's 'cutest' game gear and it's not baseball

Blake Snell may be a Cy Young-winning MLB pitcher, but it looks like his son, Kaedyn, is taking an interest in a different sport. Snell and his fiancee, Haeley, gave birth to Kaedyn in June 2024. The following December, they announced their engagement.

After signing a five-year, $182 million deal this offseason, Blake Snell and his family are heading to downtown LA, which is expected to be their long-term home.

On Friday, Snell’s fiancée, Haeley Ryane, shared an adorable glimpse of their little one bonding with a brand-new set of golf clubs. Haeley posted a heartwarming photo of Kaedyn playing with a kids' golf bag from Liteyear Golf, writing:

"K is a big fan @liteyeargolf."

The next image zoomed in on the stylish golf bag, featuring cute patches —including one that proudly says:

"I ❤️ GOLF."

Haeley captioned the post:

"Thank you @liteyeargolf for the cutest kids clubs!"

Haeley's Instagram story

While Snell dominates the mound in Major League Baseball, it seems Kaedyn is already exploring another sport at a young age. Who knows? Maybe one day, Kaedyn Snell will be teeing off on the golf course instead of stepping onto the pitcher’s mound.

Blake Snell proposes to Haeley

After years of living together, Blake Snell finally went down on one knee to propose to Haeley. On Dec. 28, Haeley shared photos from their engagement.

In one photo, several of their friends including Zach and Hunter LaVine Julia Alexander, and others could be seen raising a toast for the news of their engagement in a diner setting.

To cap off the moment, Haeley shared a heartwarming caption as well.

"best night ever. cheers to forever with the love of my life. so grateful to celebrate this moment with our people🥹🫶🏽" she wrote.

After bouncing around from Tampa Bay Rays to San Francisco Giants, the two-time Cy Young winner finally found his long-term home in LA.

