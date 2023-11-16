Blake Snell's girlfriend Haeley Mar surprises him with custom Rays and Padres-themed Air Jordan 1 Lows to mark dual Cy Young win

Blake Snell took home his second Cy Young award last night in dominant fashion. His latest victory did not come for the same team his first did, though. He won the Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays and now with the San Diego Padres, and his girlfriend Haeley Mar gifted the pitcher with custom shoes to commemorate that fact.

Snell doesn't pitch for the Rays anymore, but his season will live in their history forever. Now, thanks to his girlfriend, he has some unique shoes to celebrate that fact. Mar gifted him custom Air Jordan 1 Lows for both the teams.

Snell is proving to be one of the best pitchers of a generation, and not many of his counterparts have multiple Cy Youngs to contend with him. Even fewer probably have custom shoes with the teams they won the awards for.

Blake Snell adds second Cy Young to mantle

Blake Snell had a dominant year for the San Diego Padres. He couldn't have picked a better time as he will enter free agency as arguably the best MLB pitcher on the market. He's at least the most successful, as he now has two Cys to his name - one in each league.

He won the 2018 Cy Young in the American League with the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded over to San Diego. Not many players have won two of the award, let alone in each league.

He is a great pitcher, and he'll have plenty of attention once the hot stove officially turns on. Expect loads of teams to display interest, including the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and more.

Snell is getting older, but that hasn't stopped teams before. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were both around 40 years old when they signed the largest contract per AAV in MLB history with the New York Mets at $43.33 million.

This means he's in line for a massive payday and could still be one of the best pitchers out there when the dust settles. Some team will be more than grateful to add him.